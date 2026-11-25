How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Viking with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 25, 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid host Viking at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League league phase.

Diego Simeone's side arrive in strong domestic form. Sunday's 3-0 win at Getafe was Atletico's eighth victory in nine LaLiga games and lifted them to 31 points, two behind Real Madrid and five behind leaders Barcelona.

The night also follows a milestone for the coach. Simeone became the all-time LaLiga wins leader with his 345th victory, and captain Koke said the squad congratulated him in front of the whole group.

Atletico need a response in Europe. They lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in their previous Champions League outing and sit 26th in the table.

Viking, coached by Morten Jensen, come to Madrid one place higher in 25th. They beat Sabah 4-1 in their last European match, but lost 3-2 to Tromso in the Eliteserien at the weekend.

Atletico are without Ademola Lookman, who is recovering from a knee sprain suffered on international duty. Julian Alvarez and Alex Baena starred against Getafe, and both are in the projected XI.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, team news and how to follow the match.

Team news & squads