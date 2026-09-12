Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN.

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in the Premier League, with both sides arriving in the bottom half of the table and in need of a positive result.

Unai Emery's Villa come into this fixture with mixed emotions. A dramatic 3-2 victory over Club Brugge in their Champions League opener gave the squad a much-needed lift, with summer signing Nicolas Jackson netting his first goal for the club. Before that result, Villa had lost three of their four previous league outings, including a 4-0 hammering at Brighton.

The win in Belgium will not paper over all the cracks, though. Villa's domestic form remains a concern, and Emery must also manage the fallout from a controversial Premier League defeat to Arsenal, with the league since admitting that a stoppage-time penalty was incorrectly denied and that Ian Maatsen should have been sent off.

Nottingham Forest arrive under Oliver Glasner having won none of their last four competitive matches. Two draws and two defeats tell the story of a side still searching for consistency, though a 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool showed they are capable of competing with stronger opposition.

The head-to-head record between these clubs carries real weight. Aston Villa thrashed Forest 4-0 in the Europa League semi-final second leg in May 2026, a result that underlines their recent dominance in this fixture. Forest will be eager to reverse that trend on the road.

Both clubs sit in the bottom three of the Premier League standings, making this a match with genuine stakes early in the season. Whoever wins will take a significant step away from the danger zone.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery is without Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, and Leon Goretzka through injury, while Joao Gomes serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Oliver Glasner names a squad with Nicolo Savona ruled out through injury, but no suspensions to contend with. The projected Forest XI features Liam Delap up front, supported by Morgan Gibbs-White, with Matz Sels in goal.

Form

Aston Villa's last five results show one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 3-2 away victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League on September 8, ending a run of three consecutive losses. Prior to that, Villa drew 0-0 at Hull City and lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League. Across the five matches, Emery's side have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Nottingham Forest have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on September 5. Forest drew 2-2 at Liverpool before that and suffered a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Leeds United. Glasner's side have scored four goals and conceded four across the five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on May 7, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Villa Park. Across the last five recorded meetings, Villa hold four wins to Forest's one, with Villa scoring eleven goals and Forest scoring three. Forest's sole victory in that run was a 1-0 home win in the Europa League first leg on April 30, 2026.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa currently sit in 17th place, with Nottingham Forest one position above them in 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: