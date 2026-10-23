Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 24, 2026 - 07:30 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Manchester City will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Manchester City are listed below.

Manchester City travel to Villa Park on Saturday for a Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, with the league leaders looking to extend their perfect start to the season against a side that has grown into one of English football's most formidable forces.

Enzo Maresca's side sit top of the table, having won all seven of their opening fixtures. The mood in the City camp is confident. Erling Haaland has been confirmed fully fit after being rested in midweek, and Phil Foden arrives in the Midlands carrying serious momentum after a hat-trick in the Champions League against AEK Athens.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are no pushover. Unai Emery marks four years in charge this weekend, and the transformation he has overseen is remarkable. Villa lifted the Europa League last season, are competing in the Champions League, and have spent close to £280 million rebuilding their squad this summer.

Emery has called on Villa Park to generate the same electric atmosphere that fuelled the midweek Champions League win over Viking, and with new arrivals like Nicolas Jackson, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Zion Suzuki stepping up, Villa have the tools to hurt any side.

The visitors, though, arrive in the kind of form that makes them difficult to stop. City have scored freely across all competitions and Maresca is working to sharpen both Foden and Rayan Cherki, who scored a stunning goal against AEK Athens and is pushing to reclaim his starting place domestically.

This is a genuine test for both clubs. City want three points to maintain their lead at the summit. Villa want a statement result on the anniversary of Emery's arrival. Below, you will find everything you need to watch the game live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Unai Emery will be without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury. The rest of the squad appears available, with Zion Suzuki set to start in goal, supported by a back line featuring Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, and Ian Maatsen. John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara, and Joao Gomes are projected to feature in midfield, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland has been confirmed fully fit and is expected to lead the line. Antoine Semenyo is the confirmed absentee, sidelined for around eight weeks with a knee injury sustained against Ipswich. Nico O'Reilly, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic are all doubts and were being assessed in training ahead of the trip. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, with a back four of Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol expected. Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, and Ayyoub Bouaddi are projected in midfield, with Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, and Haaland forming the attack.

Form

Aston Villa arrive into this match having won three and drawn one of their last five outings across all competitions, with their only defeat in that run a 1-2 loss to Nottingham Forest. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Viking in the Champions League, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at Newcastle United in the Premier League. Emery's side have scored ten goals and conceded nine across those five matches, showing both attacking intent and some defensive vulnerability.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens, and they also beat Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League during this run. City have kept a clean sheet in two of those five games and have not lost since a 2-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 Villa Park victory for Manchester City in May 2026, with the home side losing on their own patch. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Villa have won three and City two, with Villa claiming back-to-back home wins in October 2025 and December 2024. City's most dominant result in the series was a 4-1 home win in April 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit in first place while Aston Villa are currently 12th, making this a meeting between the division's pacesetters and a side with considerable ground to make up domestically.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: