Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Liverpool will kick-off at May 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

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The TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Liverpool are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are both carrying this fixture, giving fans multiple ways to watch live.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN can allow you to access your regular streaming service from abroad. This is a practical option for supporters on the move who do not want to miss the match.

Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park in a Premier League Matchday 37 fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Villa arrive at this game in mixed form, having drawn 2-2 with relegated Burnley in their last league outing. Manager Unai Emery cut a defiant figure after that result, publicly defending his players despite the dropped points threatening their Champions League qualification push. Their Europa League campaign has added another layer of complexity, with the squad also preparing for the final against Freiburg in Istanbul on May 20.

Liverpool come into this fixture sitting fourth in the Premier League table, one place and one point above Villa. Their own form has been inconsistent, dropping points at Chelsea last weekend and suffering a defeat to Manchester United the week before. The Reds have also endured a bruising Champions League exit, losing to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the campaign.

The injury situation at Anfield is severe. Mohamed Salah's absence is the most prominent, but Liverpool are without a string of key players across the squad, which has visibly affected their consistency in the closing weeks of the season.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of the club itself. Reports have emerged of Liverpool making contact with Real Madrid regarding Xabi Alonso as questions circle around Arne Slot's long-term position, adding an unsettled backdrop to a club that needs a strong finish.

Both sides have plenty to play for when they meet in Birmingham. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Aston Villa head into this match without Onana, Alysson Edward, and Kamara through injury, with no suspensions to report. Emery's projected XI shows Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Maatsen, Konsa, Mings, and Cash. Rogers, Barkley, Lindelof, and McGinn fill the midfield positions, with Tielemans and Watkins leading the attack.

Liverpool are dealing with a significant injury list. Salah, Becker, Bajcetic, Leoni, Bradley, Endo, and Ekitike are all sidelined, placing considerable strain on Slot's available options. The projected XI suggests Mamardashvili starts in goal, with a back line of Van Dijk, Jones, Kerkez, and Konate. Mac Allister, Gravenberch, and Szoboszlai are expected in midfield, with Ngumoha, Frimpong, and Gakpo further forward. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Aston Villa have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, recording a W-1, D-1, L-3 return. That sole win came in emphatic fashion, a 4-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. Their other results tell a more difficult story: back-to-back league losses to Tottenham and Fulham, a Europa League group-stage defeat to Forest, and last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Burnley. Villa have scored eight goals across those five games but conceded five, and the inconsistency in results reflects a squad stretched across two competitions.

Liverpool's last five reads W-2, D-1, L-2. Their best performance in the run was a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, and they also ground out a 1-2 away victory at Everton. The draw came at Stamford Bridge, where they shared a 1-1 result with Chelsea most recently. Defeats to Manchester United, 3-2, and Paris Saint-Germain, 0-2 in the Champions League, underline a side that has dropped off from their earlier-season levels. Liverpool have scored seven and conceded seven across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these clubs tilts firmly in Liverpool's favour. In the last five Premier League meetings, Liverpool have won three times, with both sides unable to separate themselves on two occasions. The most recent encounter, at Anfield in November 2025, ended 2-0 to Liverpool. Villa's best result in the series came at Villa Park in February 2025, when the sides drew 2-2, and a dramatic 3-3 at Villa Park in May 2024 also stands out. Liverpool have scored 12 goals across these five fixtures and conceded eight, reflecting their overall dominance of the recent series.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool sit fourth and Aston Villa fifth, separated by a single point. With the season drawing to a close, the gap between them makes this a direct contest for a Champions League qualification place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: