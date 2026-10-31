Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 16:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fulham will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Fulham are listed below.

Aston Villa host Fulham at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a telling moment for both clubs.

Unai Emery's side have been in excellent form, beating Manchester City 2-1 last weekend with Nicolas Jackson scoring a decisive double. The Senegalese striker has now netted in consecutive league outings and looks sharp after reuniting with Emery, his former manager at Villarreal.

Villa's momentum did take a hit midweek. Bournemouth beat them 3-0 in the Carabao Cup fourth round, ending their involvement in the competition and handing the Cherries a place in the quarter-finals.

Fulham arrive in Birmingham having also exited the League Cup on Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage. Alvaro Arbeloa's side had been building confidence after back-to-back Premier League wins, including a first away league victory since February at Coventry City.

The Cottagers have been inconsistent in the top flight this season and sit in the bottom half of the table, making this trip to Villa Park a test of their ability to perform against a side operating at a higher level right now.

Read on for full details on how to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Unai Emery is without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury for the home side. The projected XI for Villa lines up as: Zion Suzuki; Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef; Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Joao Gomes; Emiliano Buendia, Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa names a squad without Ryan Sessegnon, who is suspended. No injury concerns are currently listed for the away side. Arbeloa's projected XI reads: Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Joshua King, Sander Berge, Shea Charles; Oscar Bobb, Alex Iwobi, Gonzalo Garcia.

Form

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Bournemouth on October 28. Before that, they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League, defeated Viking 3-1 in the Champions League, won 1-0 away at Newcastle United, and thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 in Europe. Across those five games, Villa scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Fulham have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, which followed a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City. Earlier in the run, they beat Hull City 1-0, lost 2-1 at Ipswich Town, and drew 1-1 at Manchester United. The Cottagers scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on April 25, 2026, when Fulham won 1-0 at Craven Cottage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Aston Villa hold the stronger record with three wins to Fulham's two, scoring eight goals to Fulham's four. Villa's standout result in that run was a 3-1 home win in September 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa sit ninth while Fulham are fifteenth. That gap means Emery's side are pushing for a European place while Fulham are looking to pull clear of the relegation battle, giving this fixture added weight for the visitors in particular.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: