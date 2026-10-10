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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoBrentford
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How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Aston Villa
Brentford
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Brentford will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Aston Villa vs Brentford is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Check your regional availability and use the links provided to sign up or tune in.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that carries contrasting weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Unai Emery's side have shown they can perform at the highest level, with Champions League commitments running alongside their domestic campaign. Their recent 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur ended a difficult league run and gave the squad a lift heading into this home fixture.

Brentford arrive in considerably stronger league form. Keith Andrews has his side sitting in fourth place, and a commanding 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea in September underlined their credentials as genuine top-half contenders this term.

Villa's injury list continues to grow, and the absences of several key personnel will test the depth of Emery's squad. Brentford are not without their own problems, though, with a number of players currently sidelined.

The gap in league positions tells its own story, but Villa Park has a way of levelling things out. Emery will be counting on that home advantage to help his side close the gap on the clubs above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
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Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Brentford Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaM. RuggeriM. RuggeriT. MingsT. MingsB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiE. BuendiaE. BuendiaN. JacksonN. JacksonC. KelleherC. KelleherM. KayodeM. KayodeJ. SchusterJ. SchusterK. AjerK. AjerK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. SangareM. SangareV. JaneltV. JaneltJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyY. YarmoliukY. YarmoliukK. SchadeK. SchadeI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Brentford

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • K. Andrews

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is without Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Matty Cash through injury. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side. The projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with a back line featuring Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri, and Tyrone Mings. Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, Johan Manzambi, and Emiliano Buendia are named in midfield and attack, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews is dealing with a lengthy absentee list of his own, with Antoni Milambo, Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, and Mikkel Damsgaard all ruled out. No suspensions apply to the away squad. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal, with Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, and Keane Lewis-Potter forming the back four. Mamadou Sangare, Vitaly Janelt, Jaidon Anthony, Yehor Yarmoliuk, and Kevin Schade support Igor Thiago up front.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BRE

BRE - Form

LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Aston Villa come into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a friendly win over Sevilla, while the 3-2 Premier League victory at Tottenham Hotspur stands as the standout result in that run. A 3-2 Champions League win over Club Brugge also features, though a 2-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest remains a concern. Across those five matches, Villa scored eleven goals and conceded eight, reflecting an open and at times fragile defensive record.

Brentford's last five show two wins, three draws, and no defeats. Their most recent match was a 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, a result that set the tone for their strong start to the season. A 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and back-to-back draws against Sunderland and Leeds United round out a run that shows resilience but also a tendency to drop points in tighter contests. Brentford scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawBrentford
2
0
3
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
5Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Brentford won 1-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brentford hold the upper hand with three wins to Aston Villa's one, with one match ending level. The only emphatic scoreline in that period was Aston Villa's 3-1 home win in December 2024, though Brentford have otherwise been the more consistent side in this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford's fourth-place standing places them among the early pacesetters, while Aston Villa's position of 16th means this fixture carries genuine urgency for the home side, who need points to move clear of the bottom half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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