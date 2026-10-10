Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 10, 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Brentford will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Aston Villa vs Brentford is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Check your regional availability and use the links provided to sign up or tune in.

Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that carries contrasting weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Unai Emery's side have shown they can perform at the highest level, with Champions League commitments running alongside their domestic campaign. Their recent 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur ended a difficult league run and gave the squad a lift heading into this home fixture.

Brentford arrive in considerably stronger league form. Keith Andrews has his side sitting in fourth place, and a commanding 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea in September underlined their credentials as genuine top-half contenders this term.

Villa's injury list continues to grow, and the absences of several key personnel will test the depth of Emery's squad. Brentford are not without their own problems, though, with a number of players currently sidelined.

The gap in league positions tells its own story, but Villa Park has a way of levelling things out. Emery will be counting on that home advantage to help his side close the gap on the clubs above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is without Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, and Matty Cash through injury. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side. The projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with a back line featuring Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matteo Ruggeri, and Tyrone Mings. Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, Johan Manzambi, and Emiliano Buendia are named in midfield and attack, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews is dealing with a lengthy absentee list of his own, with Antoni Milambo, Sepp van den Berg, Joshua Dasilva, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, and Mikkel Damsgaard all ruled out. No suspensions apply to the away squad. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal, with Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, and Keane Lewis-Potter forming the back four. Mamadou Sangare, Vitaly Janelt, Jaidon Anthony, Yehor Yarmoliuk, and Kevin Schade support Igor Thiago up front.

Form

Aston Villa come into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a friendly win over Sevilla, while the 3-2 Premier League victory at Tottenham Hotspur stands as the standout result in that run. A 3-2 Champions League win over Club Brugge also features, though a 2-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest remains a concern. Across those five matches, Villa scored eleven goals and conceded eight, reflecting an open and at times fragile defensive record.

Brentford's last five show two wins, three draws, and no defeats. Their most recent match was a 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, a result that set the tone for their strong start to the season. A 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and back-to-back draws against Sunderland and Leeds United round out a run that shows resilience but also a tendency to drop points in tighter contests. Brentford scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Brentford won 1-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brentford hold the upper hand with three wins to Aston Villa's one, with one match ending level. The only emphatic scoreline in that period was Aston Villa's 3-1 home win in December 2024, though Brentford have otherwise been the more consistent side in this fixture.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford's fourth-place standing places them among the early pacesetters, while Aston Villa's position of 16th means this fixture carries genuine urgency for the home side, who need points to move clear of the bottom half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: