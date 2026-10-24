Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 24, 2026 - 10:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Everton will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal vs Everton are listed below.

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League fixture against Everton, looking to build on a resilient showing in Europe. Mikel Arteta's side come into this one with momentum, having held Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena in midweek.

Captain Martin Odegaard was central to that performance in Munich, producing a stunning lofted pass from deep to set up Eberechi Eze for the opening goal. The Norwegian was candid about the result, acknowledging it was a fair share of the spoils while insisting the squad is ready to shift focus immediately. "That's the life," Odegaard said. "Just looking forward to the next now."

Arsenal are defending Premier League champions, having claimed the title for the first time in 22 years last season, and they sit second in the table heading into this weekend. The squad is navigating a congested schedule, and Arteta will be without a number of key players through injury, adding a layer of selection complexity to his preparations.

Everton arrive at the Emirates in eighth place under David Moyes, carrying mixed form. The Toffees have shown they can be difficult to break down, as their recent goalless draw at Tottenham demonstrated, though back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and an inability to convert chances will concern Moyes ahead of this trip.

New Arsenal signing Bruno Guimaraes, who completed a £75 million move from Newcastle during the summer, has been settling into life under Arteta and recently started back-to-back Champions League fixtures. The Brazilian spoke openly about the emotional difficulty of leaving Newcastle, but he is now focused squarely on winning silverware in north London.

With both clubs looking to move in opposite directions in the table, this is a fixture that carries real significance for the remainder of each side's season. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game live.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Arteta faces a notable defensive injury list ahead of this fixture. William Saliba is absent alongside Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie, and Bukayo Saka, meaning the manager must reshape his backline. Arsenal's projected XI features David Raya in goal, with Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa forming the defensive unit. Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Declan Rice are expected to line up in midfield, with Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke supporting striker Kai Havertz.

Everton head to north London without any reported injuries in their squad. David Moyes is expected to name Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back four of Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Jack Grealish, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and James Garner are set to feature in midfield, with Merlin Roehl and Thierno Barry leading the attack.

Form

Arsenal arrive on the back of a W-W-W-D-L run across their last five matches in all competitions. The most recent outing was Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a result that extended their unbeaten run in the European league phase. Prior to that, the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 away in the Premier League and defeated Lille 3-0 at the Emirates in Europe. Three wins, one draw, and one defeat from the last five represents a largely positive picture, though the 3-0 loss to Brighton earlier in that sequence remains the one blemish Arteta will want his side to put firmly behind them.

Everton's recent form tells a more inconsistent story, with a W-D-L-D-W record across their last five. The Toffees lost 2-0 to Chelsea most recently in the Premier League, and that followed a 2-2 draw at Hull City. Moyes' side did beat Ipswich Town 1-0 and drew 0-0 at Tottenham, but they have scored just four goals across those five outings, which underlines the attacking challenge facing them at the Emirates.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-0 Arsenal victory at the Emirates in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have the stronger record, with three wins to Everton's none, and two draws. Arsenal have scored seven goals in those meetings and conceded three, reflecting their general dominance in recent encounters with the Toffees.

Standings

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table, keeping pace with the division's leaders as they bid to retain their title. Everton are eighth, close enough to the upper reaches of the table to make this fixture meaningful for their own ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: