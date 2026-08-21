Premier League - Game Week 1 Aug 21, 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Coventry City will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Arsenal vs Coventry City is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal open their Premier League title defence at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 21, when they host newly-promoted Coventry City in the first fixture of the 2026/27 season.

The Gunners arrive as champions for the first time in decades, having ended a painful run of near-misses that saw them finish second in three straight campaigns. Mikel Arteta's side wasted no time in setting the tone for the new season, beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield just days ago.

Arteta himself is expected to commit his long-term future to the club after Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick confirmed a new contract is close. The Spaniard enters this season with unfinished business and a squad still being shaped in the transfer market, with Ezri Konsa set to join from Aston Villa after agreeing a £51m deal.

Coventry return to the top flight under Frank Lampard, who has spoken openly about leaning on former mentor Jose Mourinho as he prepares his squad for the demands of Premier League football. The Sky Blues arrive with genuine ambition but face a difficult start, and Lampard's preparations have been disrupted by a serious injury to striker Haji Wright, who faces up to three months on the sideline with a quad problem.

For Coventry, simply establishing themselves in the division will be the priority. Lampard has built a squad capable of competing, but navigating the opening weeks without Wright will test the depth of his attacking options.

Arsenal's defensive situation also bears watching. William Saliba is injured and Jurrien Timber remains sidelined, leaving Arteta with limited options at the back. The pursuit of Raphael Le Guen from Brest underlines the urgency at the Emirates as the club seeks cover before the transfer window closes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mikel Arteta is without two key defenders for the season opener. William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are both sidelined through injury, leaving gaps in what is normally one of the Premier League's most reliable back lines. Arteta's projected XI features David Raya in goal, with Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, and Gabriel forming the defensive unit. Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Myles Lewis-Skelly are named in midfield, with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Christos Tzolis leading the attack.

Frank Lampard confirmed on Tuesday that Haji Wright will miss up to three months after suffering a severe quad injury, ruling the USMNT striker out of the Premier League opener. Luke Woolfenden, Frank Onyeka, and Ephron Mason-Clark are also unavailable. Lampard's projected starting XI sees Carl Rushworth in goal, with Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, and Jay Dasilva in defence. Victor Torp, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Matt Grimes are set to start in midfield, with Ellis Simms, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Loum Tchaouna in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal head into the season opener in strong form, posting four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16, a performance that underlined their credentials as title contenders. They also recorded a 2-3 win over Borussia Dortmund and a 1-4 win over Girona in pre-season, scoring freely throughout. Their only defeat in the last five came against Real Betis, a 1-3 loss in a pre-season friendly on August 5. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Coventry arrive with three wins from their last five, though their recent schedule has been a mix of pre-season friendlies and Championship fixtures. Their last outing was a 2-0 win over Monaco on August 14, while a 3-1 victory over Espanyol earlier in pre-season showed attacking intent. They drew 0-0 with Northampton Town in July and recorded wins over Watford and Wrexham in the Championship run-in. Coventry scored nine goals across their last five matches and conceded two.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup on January 24, 2014, when Arsenal won 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Before that, Arsenal beat Coventry 6-1 in the Carabao Cup in September 2012. The five most recent head-to-head meetings show Arsenal winning all five, with the Gunners scoring 16 goals and conceding just two across those encounters.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit second while Coventry City are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: