World Cup - Quarter Finals Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Switzerland will kick-off at Jul 11, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

Argentina vs Switzerland is available to watch live on TV and via live stream in Canada across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for the World Cup 2026 quarter-final are listed below.

Argentina and Switzerland meet at Kansas City Stadium on July 12 in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, with a place in the last four at stake for Lionel Scaloni's reigning champions.

Argentina arrive having survived a dramatic Round of 16 encounter against Egypt. Trailing 2-0 with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, Scaloni's side scored three times after the 78th minute, with Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernández all on target in a 3-2 win that extended their unbeaten World Cup run to 11 matches since 2022.

Swiss coach Murat Yakin has overseen a campaign built on defensive discipline and collective organisation. Switzerland topped Group B ahead of co-hosts Canada, dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, and then held Colombia scoreless across 120 minutes before advancing 4-3 on penalties in the Round of 16. They have yet to concede in the knockout rounds.

Messi enters this tie leading the Golden Boot standings with eight goals, operating as a deep-lying playmaker who draws defensive attention and creates space for those around him. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has spoken publicly about his side's desire to produce a major upset, with several Swiss players expressing excitement at the prospect of facing the Argentine captain.

The fitness of Swiss forward Johan Manzambi, who has scored three goals in the tournament, remains a concern after a knee injury kept him out of the Colombia match. AC Milan midfielder Ardon Jashari deputised in the Round of 16 alongside Xhaka and Remo Freuler, with Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez also sidelined.

Argentina, by contrast, report a clean bill of health across their full 26-man squad. Scaloni's main selection call centres on whether to start Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez alongside Messi, with a secondary battle at left-back between Nicolás Tagliafico and Facundo Medina.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Switzerland, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Argentina head into the quarter-final with a fully fit squad and no injury or suspension concerns reported. Lionel Scaloni has no forced changes to make, though his selection decisions in attack and at left-back will be closely watched. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Swiss forward Johan Manzambi, who has scored three goals at this World Cup, is a doubt after a knee injury ruled him out of the Round of 16 against Colombia. Ardon Jashari is expected to continue in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez remain unavailable. No confirmed lineup has been released by Murat Yakin's camp, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 9 J. Manzambi

Form

Argentina have won all five of their World Cup matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was the 3-2 comeback win over Egypt on July 7. They also beat Cabo Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32, and recorded victories over Jordan (3-1), Austria (2-0), and Algeria (3-0) during the group stage.

Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, conceding just two goals across that run. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Colombia on July 7, with the Swiss advancing via penalty shootout. Prior to that, they beat Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar in the opening group game. Their most convincing display was a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2014 World Cup on July 1, when Argentina edged Switzerland 1-0 in the Round of 16 after extra time. Before that, Argentina won 3-1 in a friendly played in Switzerland in February 2012. The two nations also drew 1-1 in another friendly in Switzerland in June 2007. Across the three recorded meetings, Argentina hold two wins to Switzerland's none, with one draw.

Standings

Switzerland finished top of Group B at the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina won Group J to advance to the knockout rounds as group leaders.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: