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Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 Nov 27, 2026 - 12:30 King Abdullah Sports City

The game between Al Ittihad and Neom SC will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on November 27, 2026.

Al Ittihad host Neom SC in a Saudi Pro League fixture at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Jens Wissing's side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday night. Mohanad Al-Shanqeeti and George Ilenikhena scored in a controlled performance at Alinma Stadium.

That result eased some of the pressure after a 4-1 home defeat to Al-Ain earlier this month. Ittihad sit fifth in the league table and will want to turn their continental momentum into domestic points.

Neom SC, led by Christophe Galtier, arrive in sixth place. They have won two of their last three league games, beating Abha and Al Diriyah, after back-to-back defeats to Al Nassr and Al-Ettifaq.

The two sides have met twice recently, and both games produced plenty of goals. Neom won the most recent meeting in Jeddah.

Form

Al Ittihad have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches in all competitions. Their latest result was a 2-0 win over Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 23. They also beat Neftchi Fargona 2-1 away and Al Diriyah 2-0, but lost 4-1 to Al-Ain.

Across those five games, Ittihad scored nine goals and conceded six.

Neom SC have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five. They most recently won 2-1 at Al Diriyah on October 30, after beating Abha 2-0 the week before. Their losses came against Al Nassr (1-0) and Al-Ettifaq (1-0), and they drew 1-1 with Al Hazem. Neom scored five goals and conceded four in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting came on April 8, 2026, when Neom SC won 4-3 away at Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Al Ittihad won 3-1 at Neom SC on December 31, 2025.

Each side has won one of the two games listed, and the teams have scored six goals apiece.

Standings