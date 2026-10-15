Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoSturm Graz
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz
AFC Bournemouth
Sturm Graz
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

AFC Bournemouth host Sturm Graz at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth in the Europa League.

Marco Rose's side arrive at this fixture carrying the bruises of a demanding recent schedule. The Cherries suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League before the international break, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities against top-flight opposition.

Bournemouth have shown they can compete on the continental stage, though. Their 1-2 victory away at Real Sociedad in September demonstrated Rose's side are capable of producing results in European competition when the conditions suit them.

Sturm Graz arrive from Austria under the management of Fabio Ingolitsch. The visitors sit 17th in the Europa League standings, making this a fixture they will view as an opportunity to arrest their slide down the table.

Graz come into the match with some domestic momentum. A 0-2 win over Austria Wien in the Bundesliga on October 10 was their most recent outing, and they have won two of their last five games across all competitions.

Bournemouth sit 10th in the Europa League table, meaning a positive result here could push them into stronger contention for the knockout rounds. Both sides have reason to treat this as a fixture they cannot afford to let slip.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Rose

Bournemouth head into this Europa League fixture under Marco Rose, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, but no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the visiting side ahead of this match. Further squad updates are expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SGR

SGR - Form

LAS
W2-1
REN
D0-0
SAL
L3-0
FAC
W3-1
WIE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bournemouth have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League. The Cherries' best result in that run was a 1-2 away win at Real Sociedad in the Europa League, while a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City also stands out. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored nine goals and conceded six, with draws against Brentford and Liverpool rounding out their record.

Sturm Graz have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 win over Austria Wien in the Bundesliga on October 10. A 0-0 Europa League draw with Rennes in September is their only continental result in that stretch, while a 3-0 defeat to Salzburg represents their heaviest loss. Graz also recorded a 2-1 Bundesliga win over LASK during this period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Bournemouth currently sit 10th while Sturm Graz are placed 17th, meaning the Cherries hold a meaningful position advantage heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google