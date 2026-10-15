Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 15:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Sturm Graz at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth in the Europa League.

Marco Rose's side arrive at this fixture carrying the bruises of a demanding recent schedule. The Cherries suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League before the international break, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities against top-flight opposition.

Bournemouth have shown they can compete on the continental stage, though. Their 1-2 victory away at Real Sociedad in September demonstrated Rose's side are capable of producing results in European competition when the conditions suit them.

Sturm Graz arrive from Austria under the management of Fabio Ingolitsch. The visitors sit 17th in the Europa League standings, making this a fixture they will view as an opportunity to arrest their slide down the table.

Graz come into the match with some domestic momentum. A 0-2 win over Austria Wien in the Bundesliga on October 10 was their most recent outing, and they have won two of their last five games across all competitions.

Bournemouth sit 10th in the Europa League table, meaning a positive result here could push them into stronger contention for the knockout rounds. Both sides have reason to treat this as a fixture they cannot afford to let slip.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Bournemouth head into this Europa League fixture under Marco Rose, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, but no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the visiting side ahead of this match. Further squad updates are expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Bournemouth have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League. The Cherries' best result in that run was a 1-2 away win at Real Sociedad in the Europa League, while a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City also stands out. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored nine goals and conceded six, with draws against Brentford and Liverpool rounding out their record.

Sturm Graz have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 win over Austria Wien in the Bundesliga on October 10. A 0-0 Europa League draw with Rennes in September is their only continental result in that stretch, while a 3-0 defeat to Salzburg represents their heaviest loss. Graz also recorded a 2-1 Bundesliga win over LASK during this period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Sturm Graz.

Standings

In the Europa League, Bournemouth currently sit 10th while Sturm Graz are placed 17th, meaning the Cherries hold a meaningful position advantage heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: