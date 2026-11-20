How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits one of the division's most in-form sides against a team desperate to arrest a damaging run of poor results.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth have been one of the stories of the season. Five wins from five across all competitions, including victories over Manchester United, Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, and Sparta Prague in the Europa League, mark the Cherries out as genuine top-half contenders with ambitions that stretch well beyond mid-table comfort.

Nottingham Forest arrive at the Vitality Stadium under pressure. Oliver Glasner's side lost three consecutive Premier League games before beating Manchester City 3-1 last time out, a result that offered encouragement but does little to mask an inconsistent campaign so far.

Bournemouth's attacking output has been particularly sharp. They have scored nine Premier League goals in their last three top-flight outings, with Evanilson leading the line as part of a fluid front unit that has caused problems for every side they have faced.

Forest, sitting 16th in the table, know that another defeat here would deepen their concerns. Liam Delap and Morgan Gibbs-White will need to be at their best if Glasner's men are to take anything from a ground where the home side have been formidable.

Bournemouth also have European football to contend with this week, hosting Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on December 10, which adds a layer of squad management complexity for Rose ahead of this contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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