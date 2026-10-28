Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 Oct 28, 2026 - 15:45 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa are listed below.

Bournemouth host Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Marco Rose's side looking to extend a remarkable run of form that has seen them win four of their last five matches across all competitions.

The Cherries arrive into this tie in outstanding shape. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 3-0 home victory over Manchester United in the Premier League, a result that sent shockwaves through English football and piled enormous pressure on United's manager. That win followed a 3-0 Europa League triumph over AC Milan, confirming Bournemouth as a genuine force across multiple fronts this season.

Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, travel to the south coast on the back of an equally impressive sequence of results. The Villans have won their last four matches, including a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City and a 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahce in the Champions League, and arrive with significant momentum of their own.

Villa's away record during this run is particularly strong. Three of those four wins have come on the road, including a 1-0 victory at Newcastle United in the Premier League and the emphatic European result against Fenerbahce.

Bournemouth's home form in the Carabao Cup will be tested by a Villa side that has conceded just once across their last five outings. Emery's squad has shown its quality in both domestic and European competition, making this a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Bournemouth are managed by Marco Rose for this Carabao Cup tie. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa are led by Unai Emery. As with Bournemouth, no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup information is currently available for the away side. Updates will follow as they are confirmed.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home win over Manchester United in the Premier League. Prior to that, they beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League and defeated Sunderland 2-0 in the league. Bournemouth have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five games, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss at home to Chelsea.

Aston Villa have also won four of their last five, with their sole dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at Brentford in the Premier League. Their most recent match produced a 2-1 win over Manchester City, and they also recorded a 6-0 victory against Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Villa have scored 13 goals while conceding just five across this five-game stretch, including back-to-back clean sheets against Newcastle United and Viking.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on 7 February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aston Villa have the stronger record, winning three times to Bournemouth's one, with one draw. Villa's most dominant result in this run was a 4-0 home victory in November 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: