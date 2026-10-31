Serie A - Game Week 10 Oct 31, 2026 - 15:45 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Inter will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for AC Milan vs Inter are listed below.

Milan and Inter meet at San Siro on Saturday evening in the first Derby della Madonnina of the 2026/27 Serie A season, a fixture that arrives at a moment of real consequence for both clubs.

The hosts come into this game wounded. A 4-2 defeat at home to Bologna on matchday nine was Milan's first league loss of the season, and it has dropped them to fifth in the table, seven points behind their city rivals. Ruben Amorim's side need a response, and they need it now.

Inter, by contrast, arrive as league leaders. Cristian Chivu's team ground out a 2-0 win at Venezia in midweek — a result that flattered them, with goalkeeper Ivan Provedel producing a remarkable performance to keep the scoreline clean. They are unbeaten in four Serie A matches and sitting comfortably at the summit.

For Milan, the stakes are stark. A defeat here would stretch the gap to ten points and push them further outside the Champions League places — the club's stated minimum objective for the season. Amorim is dealing with a squad stretched thin by injuries and fixture congestion, and questions about his side's depth and consistency have sharpened after the Bologna collapse.

Inter have their own concerns. Lautaro Martinez remains absent, and Federico Dimarco has looked a shadow of himself in recent weeks. Chivu will be expected to restore several first-choice starters who were rested at Venezia, but the derby demands more than personnel — it demands composure.

This fixture carries extra weight beyond the table. Milan have won the last two competitive derbies, including a 1-0 home victory in Serie A in March and a 3-0 Coppa Italia win at San Siro last April. Inter will be determined to reassert themselves on home soil, even if they are technically the away side here.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Inter live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Amorim is without a significant number of first-team players heading into the derby. Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Pietro Terracciano, Diego Moreira, Mario Gila, and Adrien Rabiot are all listed as injured and will not feature. The projected XI includes Mike Maignan in goal, with Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Pervis Estupinan, and Fikayo Tomori in defence. Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Yunus Musah, and Alphadjo Cisse are named in midfield, with Davide Bartesaghi and Goncalo Ramos leading the attack.

Chivu is also managing absences, with Lautaro Martinez, Benjamin Pavard, John Stones, Curtis Jones, and Luis Henrique all unavailable. Inter's projected XI is built around Ivan Provedel in goal, a back three of Yann Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, and Carlos Augusto, a midfield five including Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Federico Dimarco, and Andy Diouf, and a front two of Ange-Yoan Bonny and Marcus Thuram.

Form

Milan arrive at the derby with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. The 4-2 home loss to Bologna on matchday nine was a damaging result, compounded by a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth earlier in the month. Their wins — a 2-0 Serie A victory at Udinese and a 4-0 Europa League thrashing of Salzburg — showed a different side of the team, but the inconsistency is a concern. Across those five games, Milan have scored ten goals and conceded nine, a ratio that reflects both their attacking potential and their defensive fragility.

Inter have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their only defeat came in the Champions League, a 4-3 loss at Club Brugge, but they have since responded with three consecutive wins in all competitions. The most recent of those was the 2-0 result at Venezia, where the scoreline understated how hard Inter had to work. They have scored eight goals across the five games and conceded five, with their defensive record in Serie A looking considerably more solid than in Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Milan in Serie A at San Siro in March 2026, extending a run of dominance for the Rossoneri in this fixture. Across the last five competitive encounters — which also include two Coppa Italia ties and a pre-season friendly — Milan have won three, with one Inter win and one draw. Milan's 3-0 Coppa Italia victory at San Siro in April 2025 stands as the most emphatic result in the recent series, and Inter have not beaten their rivals in a competitive fixture since November 2025.

Standings

Inter lead Serie A in first place heading into matchday ten, while Milan sit fifth. The seven-point gap between the clubs makes this fixture a potential turning point in the early-season title picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: