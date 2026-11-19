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Juventus executive Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that injured forward Kenan Yildiz is finally back in training with the ball as he recovers from a fractured foot. The Turkey international has been sidelined since August, and fans will need to remain patient before he makes his highly anticipated return to action.

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Juventus receive vital fitness boost

Yildiz has taken a major step forward in his rehabilitation from a severe foot injury. The Turkey international has finally resumed training with the ball following a frustrating and prolonged spell on the treatment table. The talented attacker has been completely out of action for the Italian club since August.

He suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot during his first Serie A appearance of the season, which came during a narrow 1-0 away victory over Frosinone. That painful physical setback forced the youngster to undergo immediate surgery to correct the issue. As a result, Juventus have been forced to navigate a significant portion of their domestic and European campaigns without one of their most exciting attacking prospects.

Chiellini preaches patience over return

Former defender and current Juve executive Chiellini provided a crucial medical update on the player while speaking at a Fans' Club event in Belgium on Wednesday. The legendary centre-back confirmed that the attacker is making positive strides on the training pitch. However, Chiellini was also quick to manage expectations regarding an immediate return to competitive action, urging supporters to remain patient.

"Kenan is recovering," Chiellini confirmed to the media, via Gianluca Di Marzio. "He has resumed training with the ball, but it will still take some time. He’s a player who can help us make the leap in quality."

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Missing crucial fixtures for club

The prolonged physical absence has heavily impacted both his club and international commitments over the autumn period. Yildiz has now missed a staggering total of 20 matches for Bianconeri and Turkey since sustaining the metatarsal fracture in August.

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Domestically, the forward has been unavailable for selection across ten Serie A fixtures. He has also been forced to watch from the sidelines during four important Europa League matches for his club. His country has similarly felt his absence on the international stage during a busy autumn calendar. The youngster was completely unavailable for all six of Turkey’s recent Nations League group-stage fixtures.

Targeting a winter comeback timeline

Initial medical reports following his successful foot surgery indicated a recovery period of around two to three months. Given his recent return to ball work, the Juve medical staff will be carefully monitoring his physical response to the increased workload over the coming weeks.

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Recent updates suggest that Yildiz is pushing hard to secure a first-team comeback in December. A return before the winter break would provide a massive tactical boost to the squad ahead of a congested fixture schedule in Italy.

However, the club hierarchy will undoubtedly refuse to take any unnecessary risks with his long-term fitness. If his rehabilitation hits any minor delays, the forward might have to wait until the new year to finally make his eagerly anticipated return.