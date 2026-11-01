Emotional return! AC Milan legend Kaka breaks down in tears during Hall of Fame induction at San Siro

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Kaka experienced an unforgettable return to San Siro after being inducted into the AC Milan Hall of Fame ahead of their victory over Inter. The legendary Brazilian was visibly moved by the reception and even suggested a classic fan chant should be revived for current star Christian Pulisic.

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Emotional return for a true Milan legend

Former midfielder Kaka experienced a truly special evening at San Siro on Saturday. The legendary Brazilian was officially inducted into the Milan Hall of Fame shortly before the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina.

His induction took place directly on the pitch ahead of kick-off against local rivals Inter. It served as the perfect prelude to a memorable night for the club, who eventually secured an impressive 3-1 victory.

The iconic playmaker remains the most recent Serie A player to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or. His legacy at the club clearly remains as strong as ever among the fanbase.

Kaka struggles to describe his San Siro feelings

The legendary playmaker was visibly moved by the incredible reception he received from the home crowd. Standing on the turf before the high-pressure clash, he soaked in the adoration of the supporters who once watched him dominate Italian and European football. Speaking to DAZN after accepting the prestigious honour from his former club, Kaka admitted he was entirely overwhelmed by the occasion.

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"It’s very difficult to put into words the feelings I get here when I’m in San Siro with all the Milan fans," he explained. "It’s a special day for me."

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A special chant for Christian Pulisic

During his pitchside interview, the Brazilian icon was asked about the prospect of his compatriots returning to star for Milan in the near future. While he welcomed the idea, he also took a moment to praise a current Real Madrid veteran.

"I like to see Brazilians at top clubs – I’d like to see them again at Milan," Kaka replied. "I like Luka Modric a lot anyway, he’s a friend of mine as well."

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The former midfielder then shifted his attention to the current Milan squad, specifically American forward Christian Pulisic. He suggested that an old fan chant previously dedicated to Andriy Shevchenko – "he's not Brazilian, but..." – would be perfectly suited to the in-form winger.

Rossoneri aim to build on derby success

Kaka's pre-match presence seemingly inspired the current team to a massive result on the pitch. The 3-1 triumph over Inter provides a significant boost for the club in the Serie A standings and solidifies their local dominance.

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The squad will now look to channel that positive energy into their upcoming fixtures. Next up, the Rossoneri will face Ferencvaros in the Europa League.