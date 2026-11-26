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Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has opened up on the atmosphere inside the dressing room following Senne Lammens' difficult night in the Champions League. The Belgian goalkeeper suffered a personal nightmare in Lisbon, committing two high-profile errors that ultimately saw victory slip away against Sporting.

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Costly errors and VAR drama deny Pochettino first win

Mauricio Pochettino was denied his first victory as Manchester United manager following a chaotic 2-2 draw with Sporting at the Jose Alvalade. Bruno Fernandes fired the visitors into a 2-1 lead with a quickfire double early in the second half, after Lammens had saved a penalty only to rush off his line 75 seconds later and concede a second spot-kick converted by Luis Suarez.

The Colombian striker later capitalised when Lammens spilled a cross at his feet with 10 minutes remaining to snatch an equaliser. United were also left fuming at Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who blew for a free-kick just before Amad scored prior to half-time and later saw a late winner chalked off after VAR judged Patrick Dorgu had fouled the goalkeeper.

Zirkzee insists Man Utd squad are backing Lammens

Despite the gaffes continuing Lammens' uncertain second season in Manchester, Zirkzee revealed his team-mates chose to give the goalkeeper breathing room in the dressing room while backing his strong mentality.

"In this moment, we just give him space," said Zirkzee. "Not sure if he wants to hear anything at all. But Senne’s a great kid. He's got a good head on him.

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"And we all know that next game he is going to be at the top of his game. And we didn't draw because of him. I'm also someone who likes to look at myself and I didn't score."

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Asked how important it was to show support to Lammens, the forward added: "It's everything. This team is a family, so there's no one who will suffer by themselves. Mistakes happen. Let's go on to the next one. Senne’s a great goalkeeper."

Officiating frustration and an 'us against the world' mindset

Controversial refereeing has now marred both of Pochettino's opening matches in charge, following Leny Yoro's wrongful eighth-minute red card at Anfield. That growing sense of injustice has fuelled a siege mentality inside the camp, though Zirkzee refused to blame the officials entirely.

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"Yeah, we're in a place where it can feel like that pretty quick," he said. "But as I said, we've got a locker room that's built on supporting each other and we will get out of it eventually. And if it's us against the world, so be it.

"For the team that we are, we shouldn't really be looking at what the referee decides, but you cannot deny that it was some key decisions that weren't in our favour, to put it like that.

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"But, as I said, we shouldn't really be looking at the referee. All we have to do is look at ourselves. In the end, I think we lost because of small details, little mistakes. But we definitely have something to build on, mainly the way we started the second half. I think that's something we can build on and move on with."

Brentford clash offers immediate chance to respond

United now return to Premier League action against Brentford, where Pochettino will again seek his maiden victory at the helm. Cutting out costly lapses in concentration remains the immediate challenge if the squad are to turn improved displays into three points.

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Replicating the intensity that produced Fernandes' double after the interval in Lisbon will be vital as United look to steady their campaign and put back-to-back frustrations behind them.