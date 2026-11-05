Jose Mourinho reveals the '80-20' management secret he uses to handle Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Jose Mourinho has provided a fascinating insight into how he manages Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior following their Champions League victory against AEK Athens. The Portuguese tactician explained that he relies mostly on a soft approach, but is not afraid to use a firm hand when required.

Advertisement

A hard-fought European victory

Madrid secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against AEK Athens on matchday four of the Champions League. Following the tense triumph at the OPAP Arena, Mourinho spoke to the media, offering fascinating insight into his team's overall performance and his specific man-management strategies.

Mourinho on managing Vinicius

The most intriguing takeaway from Mourinho's post-match press conference was his candid explanation of how he handles Brazilian winger Vinicius. When asked if he uses a firm or soft hand with the talented forward, Mourinho offered a precise breakdown of his managerial methods.

"I would say, trying to imagine a percentage, so far, 80 per cent with the right (soft hand) and 20 per cent with the left (firm hand)," Mourinho explained on the club's official website.

Balancing the squad dynamics

Mourinho also shed light on his wider tactical setup, particularly regarding Yan Diomande's impressive versatility across the Los Blancos frontline. He noted that Diomande was brought to the Spanish capital specifically to operate on both wings, allowing for fluid attacking rotations alongside Vinicius.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Vinícius didn’t provoke anything," Mourinho admitted. "Diomande comes to Real Madrid more to be a player who can play on both wings rather than solely on one. Diomande doesn’t care at all. He plays with different characteristics, but being on the right or left doesn’t change anything for him.

Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo

"Vini had a very acceptable match - not an extraordinary one, but the team didn’t have an extraordinary match. The team had a tough, serious game, and Vinícius, in that line, performed very well. Obviously, when it’s time to make changes in a match with an uncertain result, I have to think about the result, but at the same time, I have to think a little about Valencia; taking off Diomande and not Vinícius; taking off Bernardo [Silva] and not [Eduardp] Camavinga, because Tchouameni will play in Valencia. When making some changes, I also considered the match we have on Saturday."

Focus shifts to Valencia clash

Madrid will now shift their immediate focus back to domestic matters as they prepare for a crucial Liga fixture. Mourinho's side are scheduled to travel to the Mestalla to face Valencia this Saturday.