Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho STUNNED by Jude Bellingham's controversial Ballon d'Or ranking!

Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has admitted his surprise after Jude Bellingham finished outside the top ten in the recent Ballon d'Or voting. The Portuguese boss praised several global stars but expressed clear frustration over his midfielder's final placement before abruptly ending his comments.

Advertisement

Mourinho stunned by Bellingham ranking

Mourinho has publicly questioned the recent Ballon d'Or voting results. The Portuguese tactician was left completely surprised by Bellingham's final position in the global standings. The England international controversially finished 11th in the prestigious awards ranking. This placement clearly baffled his club manager, who refused to elaborate further on the perceived injustice after dropping his initial comment.

Bellingham has been a vital figure for Los Blancos, making his slip outside the top ten a major talking point. Mourinho ensured the media knew exactly how he felt about the final tallies.

Madrid boss shares voting frustration

Mourinho addressed the media to share his thoughts on the individual accolades. While he offered praise for several other global stars, the topic of Bellingham's final ranking dominated his closing remarks.

"Regarding the Ballon d'Or voting, the thing that left me a bit surprised is the position of Jude Bellingham, who was eleventh," Mourinho stated on the club's official website.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Los Blancos manager made his feelings known without launching into a lengthy tirade. He simply concluded the topic by adding, "No further comments."

Related Topics

Flagship Network
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Serves as the primary digital home for Spanish football in Canada, streaming all 380 LaLiga matches live and on demand.

✅ Available as an inexpensive direct-to-consumer digital subscription without requiring a full TSN TV package or cable login.

✅ Bundles Spanish football with a heavy Canadian sports roster, including CFL football, NFL games, MLS, Formula 1, and FIFA tournament action.

Monthly from$29.99 CAD
French Coverage
RDS Logo

RDS

✅ Airs select marquee LaLiga fixtures and highlights with dedicated French-language play-by-play and analysis across RDS, RDS2, and RDS Info.

✅ Accessible either as an authentic linear cable channel across Quebec and Canada or as a standalone digital stream via the RDS app.

✅ Combines European football coverage with prominent Canadian French-language staples, including Montreal Canadiens hockey, CFL, and international tournaments.

Monthly from$24.99 CAD

Mourinho praises Kane and Mbappe

Before expressing his disbelief over Bellingham, Mourinho took time to congratulate his former striker Harry Kane. He admitted his disappointment that a Madrid player did not win the main prize, but expressed genuine happiness for the England star to add another accolade to his career.

"I had the privilege of working with Harry Kane. He is a great player, a great professional, and a great person," Mourinho explained. "Despite the frustration that my player hasn’t won, I must also be honest and say I am very happy for Harry."

Advertisement

Mourinho also reserved special praise for forward Kylian Mbappe, highlighting his incredible international pedigree, saying: "Kylian is unique. Every year we have a Ballon d'Or, but the best player in the history of the World Cups is only one," he added.

Madrid shift focus to Racing Santander

Los Blancos is currently preparing for an important Liga clash against Racing Santander. Mourinho's side sit third in the league table after collecting 24 points from their opening ten matches. They currently trail league leaders Barcelona by a concerning six-point margin and cannot afford further slip-ups.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.