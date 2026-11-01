Jose Mourinho breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe China controversy as Real Madrid manager defends 'great class' response

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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has praised Kylian Mbappe and the club for their handling of a recent controversy involving the Chinese market. The France captain faced intense backlash and lost lucrative commercial deals after making comments regarding former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

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Mbappe sparks intense China backlash

Mourinho has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Mbappe, following the forward's recent comments regarding former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. The France international referred to Mao as a dictator, which immediately triggered a significant fallout in the lucrative Chinese market.

In response to the growing backlash, both the player and the club swiftly issued formal apologies this week. Liga has also been forced to intervene, with league president Javier Tebas establishing a crisis unit and meeting with Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday to contain the damage.

Mourinho praises club and player response

Speaking ahead of Madrid's upcoming fixture against Racing Santander, Mourinho expressed his satisfaction with how the situation was managed. The Portuguese tactician commended both his star forward and the club for reacting quickly to mitigate the commercial and social fallout.

"These are the dangers of today's world, where many times the best thing you can do is not open your mouth. Because there is risk in so many things you say or comment on," Mourinho stated, as quoted by Reuters.

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"But I have also seen him (Mbappe) act very responsibly with a club that, at this regard, is of great class. As far as we're concerned, that's it. We have nothing more to say. Both Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe had the class to react immediately, and ​I feel, as manager, ​very well represented by ⁠both of them."

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Commercial consequences hit forward hard

The financial repercussions for Mbappe have been severe, with several major Chinese brands instantly cutting ties with the superstar. Dairy companies Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech, alongside Eastroc Beverage, have all ceased their cooperation with the France captain.

Chinese state media outlet China Daily noted that the remarks threatened his commercial relationships and served as a sharp reminder of the limits of celebrity influence. The situation has also impacted the wider team's visibility in the region.

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State-owned broadcaster Migu has opted to pull Madrid's upcoming domestic match from their television schedules. Mourinho confirmed that as far as the football management is concerned, they have nothing further to add on the matter.

Focus shifts to Santander clash

Despite the off-pitch distractions, Mourinho and his squad must now refocus their attention on their domestic campaign. Madrid are preparing to travel to face Santander on Sunday, a match that will not be broadcast to their Chinese fanbase.

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The squad will be desperate to secure all three points as they look to close the gap at the top of the table. They currently sit third in the Liga standings, trailing leaders Barcelona by six points.