'Being captain is no easy task!' – Jose Mourinho singles out Fede Valverde for high praise

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has lauded Fede Valverde for his exemplary leadership as club captain. Describing the Uruguayan midfielder as humble and professional, Mourinho highlighted the immense responsibility that comes with wearing the armband at the Bernabeu.
Valverde sets the standard for Los Blancos
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has earned resounding praise from manager Jose Mourinho for his role as team captain during the 2026-27 campaign. The Uruguayan international has stepped up as a core leader during Madrid's current seven-match winning streak across all competitions.
Mourinho highlighted Valverde's growth, noting how his work ethic and humble demeanour have set the tone for the entire squad.
The manager emphasized that leading a club of Real Madrid's stature presents unique pressure that few players handle so seamlessly.
Mourinho hails Valverde's humility and professionalism
"Since we started working together, I’ve seen a great guy, professional, humble, and a friend to his teammates," Mourinho told reporters during his pre-match press conference.
"He’s a good example for everyone."
"Being the captain of Real Madrid has given him a sense of responsibility, as it should. Being the captain of Real Madrid is no easy task," the Portuguese coach asserted.
Squad unity driving seven-game winning streak
Valverde's leadership on and off the pitch has been central to Real Madrid navigating a grueling travel schedule, including midweek European trips to Greece.
Mourinho noted that the positive environment fostered by leaders like Valverde helped the squad maintain high morale despite arriving back in Spain at 3 a.m. in the morning.
The Uruguayan's steady presence in midfield remains vital as Los Blancos manage player minutes across domestic and continental competitions.
Captain Valverde leads Real Madrid into Mestalla battle
Valverde will lead Real Madrid out at the Mestalla on Saturday as they aim to secure three points against Valencia.
With Los Blancos trailing league leaders Barcelona, Valverde's tactical consistency will be crucial in midfield.
Mourinho relies on his skipper to maintain momentum before players depart for the upcoming international break.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.