Inter Milan player ratings vs Shakhtar: Carlos Augusto the hero as 10-man Nerazzurri survive Bastoni red card

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Ten-man Inter Milan secured a vital 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro to claim their first win of the Champions League league phase. Despite Alessandro Bastoni's dismissal, Carlos Augusto struck late to reward the hosts' tactical resilience.

Advertisement

Inter Milan finally ignited their European campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro. In a match defined by tactical discipline and late drama, Cristian Chivu's side showed immense character to overcome a numerical disadvantage. After two opening defeats, the pressure was palpable, and while the hosts controlled large segments of the first half, they struggled to convert possession into clear-cut opportunities against a well-drilled Ukrainian block.

The complexion of the tie shifted dramatically in the 68th minute when Bastoni was sent off following two quick-fire bookings. Shakhtar initially threatened to exploit the gaps, but Inter’s structural integrity held firm. The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute through an unlikely source, as Carlos Augusto surged forward to finish a transition move started by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. A late flurry of saves from Josep Martínez ensured the three points remained in Milan, lifting the Nerazzurri back into contention in the league phase standings.

Getty Images

Goalkeeper & Defence

Josep Martínez - 8/10

The Spaniard was arguably Inter's most important player in the closing stages. He produced a superb reflex save to deny Newertton in the 87th minute and displayed excellent aerial command to thwart Matviyenko from a late corner. Finishing with four saves and a clean sheet, he provided the security needed after the red card.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Operating with his usual cerebral efficiency, Akanji led the team in accurate passes with 57. He recorded 11 defensive interventions, showcasing his ability to read the game and snuff out danger before it developed. His positioning was vital in restructuring the backline once Inter went down to ten men.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alessandro Bastoni - 4/10

A frustrating night for the Italian international. While he contributed to the build-up and even tested the keeper with a speculative effort in the 56th minute, his dismissal in the 68th minute nearly derailed the team. Receiving two yellow cards in such a short window was a lapse in judgment that put his teammates under immense pressure.

Related Topics

Carlos Augusto - 9/10

The match-winner. Initially starting as part of the back three, Augusto showed remarkable stamina to join the attack in the 77th minute. He timed his run perfectly to meet Mkhitaryan's pass and poked his finish beyond Riznyk. Beyond the goal, he was physically dominant, winning several crucial duels against the tricky Shakhtar wingers.

Getty Images

Midfield

Hakan Çalhanoglu - 6/10

The midfield metronome attempted to unlock the Shakhtar defence with several long-range efforts, notably forcing a save in the 5th minute. However, he struggled to find his usual incisive passing lanes against the visitor's low block and was substituted in the 59th minute as Chivu sought more energy.

Advertisement

Nicolò Barella - 7/10

Barella was the engine room of the side, covering vast amounts of ground especially after the red card. He nearly scored a wondergoal in stoppage time with a lob from the centre circle. His tactical versatility allowed Inter to maintain a presence in the middle even when outnumbered.

Federico Dimarco - 6/10

Deployed as a left midfielder, Dimarco was a constant outlet for switches of play. He had one sighting of goal in the 22nd minute but failed to hit the target. His delivery from wide areas was inconsistent, and he was replaced by Bisseck just before the hour mark as part of a tactical reshuffle.

Advertisement

Djed Spence - 5/10

A relatively quiet outing for the wing-back. Spence struggled to beat his marker in one-on-one situations and didn't provide enough width to stretch the Shakhtar defence. He was taken off in the 59th minute after a performance that lacked the necessary attacking thrust.

Petar Sucic - 5/10

Sucic occupied good spaces in the half-channels during the first half but failed to make a significant impact on the final ball. He was tidy in possession but lacked the creative spark required to break down a resilient opponent, leading to his withdrawal in the 73rd minute.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Attack

Marcus Thuram - 6/10

Thuram's movement was excellent, drawing defenders out of position, but his finishing lacked polish. He had a decent chance in the 3rd minute and saw a powerful shot blocked in the 66th minute. His hold-up play was essential in the minutes following Bastoni's red card.

Ange-Yoan Bonny - 6/10

Bonny was active throughout his 75 minutes on the pitch, leading Inter's shot count with three attempts. He forced a good save from Riznyk in the 19th minute but was unable to find the clinical edge needed. He worked hard defensively before being replaced by Mkhitaryan.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Yann Bisseck - 7/10

Came on in the 59th minute and provided much-needed physicality. His presence became even more vital after the red card as he helped anchor the depleted defence.

Andy Diouf - 6/10

Introduced in the 59th minute for Spence. He provided more defensive cover and energy on the flank during a period where Inter had to dig deep.

Advertisement

Luis Henrique - 5/10

Did not have enough time to significantly impact the game offensively, but put in the necessary work defensively.

Piotr Zielinski - 6/10

Replaced Çalhanoglu in the 59th minute. He was neat on the ball and helped maintain possession under pressure, though he didn't create anything significant.

Advertisement

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8/10

A game-changing substitution. Coming on in the 75th minute, he provided the match-winning assist for Carlos Augusto within two minutes of entering the fray. He also forced a save late on during a fast break.

Cristian Chivu - 7/10

The manager's substitutions were proactive and ultimately decisive. Bringing on Mkhitaryan just as the game seemed to be slipping away was a masterstroke. He deserves credit for the team's defensive organisation after going down to ten men.