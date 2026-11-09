Granit Xhaka's Switzerland return delayed! Sunderland captain ruled out with calf injury after missing previous camp over fake Covid-19 certificate scandal

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Switzerland's hopes of welcoming back Granit Xhaka for the final international break of the year have been dashed following a fresh injury blow for the Sunderland midfielder. The veteran captain was expected to return to the fold after a controversial period away, but a calf issue sustained during club duties has left Murat Yakin without his most experienced leader.

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Injury agony for Sunderland captain

Xhaka’s anticipated return to the Swiss national team has been put on ice after the midfielder suffered a calf injury during Sunderland’s recent clash against Chelsea. The former Arsenal man was undergoing an MRI scan on Monday morning to determine the full extent of the damage, but early indications suggest he will play no part in the upcoming fixtures. This setback is particularly frustrating as it prevents a comeback following the scandal regarding a fake Covid-19 certificate that overshadowed his previous absence.

The veteran midfielder has been a focal point of Swiss football for over a decade, and his absence leaves a significant void in the engine room for the matches against Slovenia and Scotland. While there was hope that a miraculous recovery might be possible, the Swiss medical staff and Yakin appear resigned to the fact that their captain will not be available. The calf injury means he will miss the final Nations League matches of the 2026 autumn cycle.

Muheim joins the injury list

It is not just Xhaka who is facing time on the sidelines, as Hamburg defender Miro Muheim has also been ruled out of the camp. Despite his excellent club form, which recently saw him score a stunning 30-meter strike against Borussia Monchengladbach, muscular problems will prevent him from joining up with the national team. "I know that I have a good shot. But the fact that they all fly in is not quite normal," Muheim reflected after his recent goalscoring exploits as quoted by Blick.

The left-back’s absence has forced Yakin to look elsewhere, with Young Boys defender Isaac Schmidt being called up as a late replacement. Muheim has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking full-backs in the 2. Bundesliga this season, and this injury represents a missed opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting berth in the national team.

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Mixed news for Manzambi and Vargas

There was a collective sigh of relief regarding Aston Villa star Johan Manzambi, who was the victim of a horror challenge during a match against Manchester United. Despite being substituted following a tackle with an open stud, the Swiss Football Association has confirmed that the worst-case scenario has been avoided. Manzambi is expected to join the squad in St. Gallen as planned, providing a much-needed boost to Yakin’s offensive options.

Next matches SVN UEFA Nations League B 14:45 SUI

The situation regarding Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas is slightly more complicated. The attacker is currently suffering from gastrointestinal problems and was unable to travel to Switzerland on Monday morning. The federation has stated that he will join the team as soon as he has recovered. His availability remains a question mark for the opening fixture of the break, but the medical team is optimistic that he can play some part later in the week.

Fresh faces in the Swiss camp

With several senior players unavailable, Yakin has used the opportunity to blood some new talent. Alongside Silas Huber and Samuel Ballet, a third fresh face has been introduced to the senior environment. Roggerio Nyakossi, the captain of the Swiss Under-21 side who currently plays for Belgian top-flight outfit OH Leuven, has received his first ever call-up to the A-national team to bolster the central defensive ranks.