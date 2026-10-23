GOAL secures exclusive deal to broadcast Roshn Saudi League matches

Over the coming weeks, via Goal Front Three, we’ll host three matches from the Pro League starting with a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal.

That means you can expect an industry-leading combination of live footage of the matches in selected markets including the UK and Ireland, Belgium, the Nordic countries and Canada combined with engaging discussions as often seen on Front Three episodes.

Knowledgeable hosts Youssef Othman and Amn Gheloum will lead the broadcasts with the backing of regional expert Yalla Goal.

There’ll be exciting buildup and storylines provided to the matches, and plenty of details on the players both local and international lighting up one of football’s leading leagues.

In addition to the broadcast, you can find post-match reaction, clips and watch-a-longs shared on Goal’s Front Three social media account across popular platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

While Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal is our first match, others in GOAL's coverage include two derbies.

Next up is that in Jeddah between Al Ittihad and Al Ahli on November 26, then Riyadh’s answer to it on December 10 as Al Hilal host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

GOAL has already had great success with the Riyadh Derby, with a watch-a-long broadcast and social content from last year’s edition of the match being viewed 3.8 million times as explained by Fooballco’s Middle East Senior Vice President Andy Jackson.

“While we’re looking forward to offering fans the ability to stream matches from the RSL on GOAL this season through Recast, we wanted to offer fans something different and the chance to experience some of the biggest games this season in a unique way with the creators they’re used to seeing on a daily basis,” Jackson said.

At RSL, Digital Media Rights Director Mohamed Rassmy added that the partnership “reflects the Roshn Saudi League’s commitment to finding innovative ways to connect with international audiences, and grow the Roshn Saudi League’s global fanbase.

We couldn’t have picked a better match to kick off the partnership than Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal, which gets underway at 19:00 on Friday October 23 at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium.

These are the top two teams in the league, with Brendan Rodgers' Al Qadsiah leading their visitors, who have a game in hand, by a single point.

Inter Milan legend Simeone Inzaghi is in the opposite dugout, and expect to enjoy familiar faces such as Tijjani Reinders, Ruben Neves, Gabriel Martinelli and Ollie Watkins in action.