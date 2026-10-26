'Real Madrid runs better without him' - Ex-Barcelona star makes OUTRAGEOUS Vinicius Junior claim after El Clasico

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Former Barcelona midfielder Gerard Lopez believes Real Madrid are a significantly stronger team without suspended winger Vinicius Junior in their starting line-up. The pundit made the bold claim after watching the side secure a crucial Clasico victory over their fierce rivals at Camp Nou.

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Madrid conquer rivals away from home

Madrid secured a vital 2-1 victory over Barca in the latest edition of El Clasico. The tightly contested match took place at Camp Nou, with the visitors ultimately taking all three points against their fiercest rivals in front of a disappointed home crowd. The away side managed the impressive result despite missing star forward Vinicius. The Brazilian winger was forced to sit out the highly anticipated fixture due to an ongoing domestic suspension.

However, former Blaugrana midfielder Lopez offered a surprising take on the result. He suggested the absence of the talismanic attacker actually worked entirely in Los Blancos' favour on the night.

Lopez claims team is better without winger

Speaking on Movistar Plus Deportes, Lopez shared a controversial assessment of the current Madrid tactical setup. He firmly believes the team boasts far greater balance when Vinicius is removed from the equation. The former Barca youth product even did not hold back in his tactical breakdown.

"Real Madrid is better following the loss of Vinicius," Lopez stated bluntly during his post-match analysis. "This is how it is. The team is much more balanced. Without Vinicius this team runs more and runs better."

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Diomande shines in vital victory

Lopez also reserved special praise for Madrid summer signing Yan Diomande. He singled out the player as the standout performer for the away side during the hard-fought Clasico triumph.

"For me, he is the best player of the match for Real Madrid," Lopez declared. Diomande delivered a brilliant performance in the match, filling the position on the left wing left vacant by Vinicius. Starting the game, his acceleration down the left flank led to the opening goal, scored by Kylian Mbappe toward the end of the first half.

Vinicius remains a spectator

With a four-match ban still in effect, Vinicius will remain sidelined when Los Blancos travel to face Racing Santander this weekend. The Brazilian international will also be unavailable for Madrid’s clash against Valencia on November 7. Nevertheless, he is expected to feature when his team takes on AEK in the Champions League next week.