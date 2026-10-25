'It depends on us' - Gennaro Gattuso urges Lazio to stay grounded as victory over Parma sends them top of Serie A

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Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso has called for calm after his side climbed to the top of the Serie A table following a crucial victory over Parma. Despite the excitement surrounding their current position, the former Milan boss insists that the Biancocelesti must remain focused on their long-term development rather than getting distracted by the standings.

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Focusing on the journey rather than the table

Lazio find themselves in a commanding position at the summit of Serie A, but Gattuso is determined to keep his players' feet firmly on the ground. While fans are dreaming of silverware, Gattuso is quick to dismiss talk of a title charge at this early stage. He remains focused on the gradual improvement of the club and the relationship with the supporters. The manager pointed out that while the team is making progress, they must stay humble to ensure they do not lose the momentum they have built through hard work on the training pitch.

"The standings? It depends on us, but I think we have to think game after game, the head of the standings does not interest us, we have nothing to do up there, but we are writing a small page of the history of this club. At every game there is someone more who enters the stadium, I thank the Curva who came to greet the team, we must continue to fly low and go forward and at the end we will see where we will have arrived," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

Maintaining the right mentality for success

Reflecting on a performance that saw his team grow into the contest against Parma, the manager noted a significant evolution in his squad's approach. He highlighted how the team responded to a sluggish opening period to eventually assert their dominance and secure the three points required to reach the top.

"There was a great mentality. In the first half we were slow and we were a bit like fools, but then in the second half we came out. The last two games we have improved, we don't leave the game, we must continue like this. Physically we are well, when we start we hurt our opponents, we must not play under rhythm because we are not dangerous if we don't do it," the coach explained.

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Gattuso believes the team has finally internalised the lessons from earlier in the campaign. "This team has a mentality for how it plays, for how it works, for how it interprets the match, we have completed the step that I had seen against Juventus," he added.

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Fresh legs giving Lazio the domestic edge

One factor contributing to Lazio's rise is their lack of midweek European commitments compared to some of their rivals. This lighter schedule has allowed Gattuso to implement a more rigorous training regime, ensuring the players are physically and mentally sharp for their weekend fixtures. The manager believes this routine provides a competitive edge that is paying dividends in their domestic results.

"A match a week gives us the possibility to train well, to give good loads, let the players rest, we manage to work with intensity. Two days we work hard, one day they rest and then when they return they are fresh and lucid, this is certainly giving us an advantage," Gattuso noted.

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Connecting with the Stadio Olimpico crowd

Gattuso’s emotional connection to the game was evident during the match as he gestured to the stands to rally the supporters. He admitted that the atmosphere played a vital role in pushing the team through difficult moments, emphasizing that the energy from the crowd is essential for the players to maintain their high-intensity style of play throughout the season.

"On the public, it just came to me like that, we had a need and thanks to those who came. I have to say they listened to me, I felt a bit of adrenaline, they raised the thermometer and I felt it, I expressed myself," he revealed.