'I'll sleep soundly!' – Heroic Fede Valverde pushes past pain barrier to seal El Clasico win

Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde played over 40 minutes with physical discomfort to inspire his team to a 2-1 El Clasico win against Barcelona. Manager Jose Mourinho praised the Uruguayan's immense self-sacrifice on the pitch.
Captain Valverde leads by example at Camp Nou
Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde delivered an inspiring captain's performance during Los Blancos' 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan midfielder played 62 minutes of high-intensity football despite sustaining a leg injury early in the first half.
Valverde's relentless pressing helped Madrid control central areas before he was eventually substituted out of precaution.
The victory marked Real Madrid's fifth consecutive win across all competitions.
Mourinho hails Valverde's 40-minute sacrifice
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Jose Mourinho singled out Valverde for pushing himself to absolute physical limits. "There’s another name I didn’t want to leave out, which is Valverde and playing injured for more than 40 minutes," Mourinho stated.
"He got injured, he wanted to keep going and push himself to his limits, and he gave everything while he was on the field."
Mourinho praised Valverde's mentality as emblematic of the squad's unity.
Valverde prioritizes team success over personal pain
Addressing his physical condition after the match, Valverde insisted that securing three points made the pain worthwhile. "If the team wins, I’ll sleep soundly and happily," Valverde smiled.
"At halftime... the manager asked me if I could continue, so I tried. My leg was bothering me a little after a tackle I made."
"For me, it’s very easy to keep playing with these kinds of teammates who encourage you... It’s an honor to share the field with them," the captain added.
Valverde praises Mbappe and Lunin heroics
Valverde also congratulated two-goal hero Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin for their outstanding contributions.
"This victory will give us an incredible boost to continue growing," Valverde concluded.
Real Madrid now focus on recovering physically before traveling to Santander next Sunday.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.