Fabian Hurzeler praises Brighton's elite mindset after gritty Conference League victory over Getafe

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Fabian Hurzeler was full of praise for Brighton’s psychological resilience following their hard-fought 1-0 victory against Getafe in the UEFA Conference League. The Seagulls boss highlighted his side's ability to transition from high-profile domestic clashes to the hostile, gritty atmosphere of European away nights.

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Brighton maintain perfect defensive record

Brighton continued their impressive continental campaign on Thursday evening, securing a narrow victory away at Getafe. The win was defined by tactical discipline and defensive solidity, as the Seagulls recorded their fifth consecutive clean sheet in this season's Conference League. The result leaves the Premier League side sitting comfortably in fifth place in the overall league table as they eye a deep run in the knockout stages.

Malick Yalcouye proved to be the match-winner, finding the net for the fourth time this season to settle the contest in Spain. The youngster was incredibly unfortunate not to have a brace, having already rattled the woodwork during a dominant first-half display. While the scoreline remained slender throughout the night, Hurzeler was satisfied with the way his team handled the specific challenges presented by the La Liga outfit.

"It’s what we expected," said Hurzeler on the club's official website. "These games in the Conference League are different. You have to beat the low block. You have to understand what the opponents are looking for in the game, and therefore you have to always be patient in these games. I think we did it today. We didn't play our best game, to be fair. We had a few moments where we didn't do the simple things on the highest level, but in the end we kept a clean sheet — the fifth clean sheet in a row in this tournament — and then we scored the goal and I think we deserved to win this game."

Praising the elite mentality of the squad

Hurzeler focused heavily on the mental strength required to follow up massive domestic fixtures with a trip to a hostile Spanish stadium. He credited his players for showing the necessary maturity to secure all three points despite the heavy fatigue that often comes with a busy autumn schedule. The manager believes this adaptability is a key indicator of the team's upward trajectory this season.

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"It's always important to find solutions, and I have to give a lot of praise to my team because in the end, the players deliver on the pitch. I think it's also a mindset thing. You played twice against Manchester City away then you go to Getafe. In Getafe you don't know what you expect. You play an away game where you have a very loud and energetic atmosphere, and you have to be ready for that,” Hurzeler explained.

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Handling the pressure of European nights

The atmosphere at the Coliseum was typically intense, with the home supporters providing a wall of noise to unsettle the visitors. Brighton had to navigate long periods of possession against a stubborn defensive unit that refused to leave gaps. Hurzeler noted that while the technical performance was not perfect, the result was a testament to the growth of his squad on the big stage.

Success in Europe often requires a different psychological approach compared to the weekly rigours of the Premier League. The German head coach was particularly impressed with how his players adapted to the environment in Madrid, especially given their taxing schedule in other competitions recently. The ability to grind out results in difficult away venues is becoming a hallmark of this Brighton side under Hurzeler’s stewardship.

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Building momentum for the knockout stages

With another clean sheet in the bag, Brighton are proving to be one of the most difficult teams to break down in the competition. The consistency shown by the backline has provided the platform for attackers like Yalcouye to flourish. Hurzeler concluded by acknowledging that while the performance wasn't a masterpiece, the outcome was the only thing that mattered in such a challenging environment. "I think my players did it today, not on the highest level, but in these games you have to win it, and that's what we did today," the head coach added.

This victory ensures that Brighton remain in a strong position to secure automatic qualification for the later rounds, avoiding the potential pitfalls of an extra playoff tie. The focus now shifts back to domestic duties as Hurzeler looks to maintain this impressive vein of form across all fronts.