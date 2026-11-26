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Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone offered a passionate public defence of Julian Alvarez after the Argentine striker scored alongside Alexander Sorloth in a crucial European victory over Viking. Addressing questions over fan affection and recent scrutiny, Simeone insisted every attacking play runs through Alvarez and backed him wholeheartedly.

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Simeone leaps to Alvarez's defence after crucial strike

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone delivered a staunch public defence of Julian Alvarez after the Argentine forward ended his recent scoring drought in a vital European victory over Viking. Alongside fellow goalscorer Alexander Sorloth, Alvarez helped secure three essential points for Atletico's top-eight ambitions, prompting reporters to ask whether the strike lifted a weight off Simeone's shoulders following mixed reactions from supporters.

"No, I have a lot of respect for him. I don't have to downplay my responsibilities," Simeone told Movistar+. "I trust him, I believe in him, I love him as a person, and I defend him as a footballer."

'All the attacking plays go through him'

Pressed further during his post-match press conference on why Alvarez still does not receive the same roaring affection from the stands as veteran captain Koke, Simeone dismissed concerns over his compatriot's recent lack of goals. Instead, the Argentine coach highlighted Alvarez's all-round influence on Atletico's forward play and insisted the team cannot reach their targets without him firing.

"I'm happy with him, he's an incredible player, a really good guy, I like him as a person, I'm going to support him as a footballer, I understand him as a player," Simeone explained. "In previous matches he didn't score goals, but all the attacking plays go through him and to get where we want we need the best Julian Alvarez."

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Backing Sorloth, Koke and unsung hero Hancko

Alvarez was not the only player singled out by Simeone, who welcomed Sorloth's return to the scoresheet and hailed Koke's effortless midfield control across 90 minutes. Addressing Sorloth's goal, Simeone noted: "He and the team needed him to score... We don't have a player with that profile who can help us in different aspects of the game."

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Simeone also praised versatile defender David Hancko—insisting "he's in that phase of pure development"—while applauding Alejandro Grimaldo's commitment despite limited minutes and reiterating his trust in Robin Le Normand after recent defeats against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Atletico shift focus to Saturday clash with Elche

Having banked three crucial European points after adjusting with Lee Kang-in to counter Viking's left-sided threat, Atletico have little time to rest.

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Simeone's squad return to training tomorrow before holding final preparations on Friday ahead of Saturday's domestic fixture against Elche at 6:30 PM.