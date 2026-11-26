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Chelsea have been sensational urged to complete a shock move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as uncertainty continues to grow over his long-term future on Merseyside. The veteran defender is approaching the end of his current deal, leaving the door open for a potential Premier League switch this summer.

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Redknapp backs Blues to pounce on Anfield contract uncertainty

Liverpool are still weighing up whether to offer Virgil van Dijk a new contract as his current deal winds down. Should the Reds decide against an extension, former midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Chelsea must capitalise and keep the Dutchman in the Premier League.

Van Dijk has anchored Liverpool's defence for nearly a decade since arriving in 2018, coinciding with the club's return as a major trophy-winning force. While Redknapp hopes the centre-back remains at Anfield, he insists Stamford Bridge should be his next destination if an agreement is not reached.

Why Redknapp thinks Van Dijk fits Stamford Bridge

Speaking to Sky Vegas, Redknapp argued that Chelsea should target the veteran defender because he can still perform at the elite level for another two campaigns.

"I don’t know for sure, he might end up staying. I hope he does," Redknapp said. "They should try and get Virgil van Dijk in the summer. That’s what I’d do. Just someone there, you’re not going to get five years out of him, but I still think he’s got two years at the top.

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"I think he’d be a great signing. He might want to go to the MLS. He might want to go somewhere. But he might fancy London. And if he doesn’t sign a new contract at Liverpool, that’s who they should try and sign."

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Chelsea's shift toward experience and Van Dijk's stance

Recruiting a proven leader aligns with Chelsea's recent change in transfer strategy under Xabi Alonso. After previously prioritising young talent, Alonso brought experienced figures into the squad last summer by signing Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson - mirroring the impact of Thiago Silva, who joined the Blues at 35 and helped them win the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk admitted over the past week that he remains completely in the dark over his next move, despite feeling he still has plenty to offer at the top level.

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The Dutchman said: "The main thing for me is that I feel good and I'm looking after myself and I still have many more years in my opinion. Whatever's going to happen after this season, we'll see. At this moment of time, if anyone says that or put out that they know what I'm going to do next season, it's untrue because at this moment of time, speaking to you, I've got no idea either.

"If it's getting extended, we'll see then. If not, then I'm going to say goodbyes in the summer."

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Crucial months ahead for Liverpool and Chelsea

Liverpool face a pivotal decision over their captain's future before the summer transfer window opens. Without an extension on the table, Van Dijk has made it clear he expects to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign.

If he becomes available, Chelsea could face competition from MLS and other suitors as Alonso looks to add further seasoned leadership at Stamford Bridge.