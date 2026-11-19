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Harvey Barnes has sent a clear message to former Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, warning the Brazilian that his return to Tyneside with Arsenal will be anything but comfortable. The Magpies are desperate to kickstart their campaign after a stuttering run of form and view the arrival of the league leaders as the perfect opportunity to make a statement.

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Guimaraes faces first Tyneside return since £75m switch

Premier League action resumes after the international break on Saturday evening with a high-stakes clash at St James' Park. The fixture marks Guimaraes' first appearance back on Tyneside since leaving Newcastle for Arsenal in a £75 million summer move.

Arsenal arrive in the north-east as commanding league leaders, having taken 27 points from a possible 30 to build a five-point cushion at the summit. Newcastle, meanwhile, have struggled at home, claiming just one win in five matches at St James' Park this campaign.

While Guimaraes' reception remains uncertain, he already enjoyed a memorable trip to the region earlier this season. He came off the bench to score against Sunderland, making an animated celebration despite receiving a hostile welcome from the home supporters.

Barnes backs Newcastle to rise to Arsenal challenge

Despite Arsenal's strong form, Barnes believes facing the table-toppers provides the exact spark his side require. Speaking ahead of the weekend clash, the winger insisted Newcastle relish testing themselves against elite opposition at home.

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"In some ways I think it’s a really good game for us," Barnes told Sky Sports. "Obviously you’re testing yourself against the best and I think you’ve seen over the years when these challenges do come along, especially at St James’ Park, we step up to them and really meet them head on. I feel like it’s the kind of game we need coming off the break."

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Winger targets unhappy ending for former team-mate

Seeing a former team-mate line up for a rival adds an extra edge to Saturday's meeting. However, Barnes brushed aside any sentimentality over Guimaraes returning in Arsenal colours, stressing Newcastle's focus remains firmly on the result.

"It’s football. People leave and come back, Bruno is coming back in a different shirt," he added. "Hopefully he won’t be happy at the end of the game with the result. It is what it is. We’ll just go there and do our job.”

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Crucial test awaits both sides after international break

Saturday evening's showdown carries major weight for both clubs as domestic action resumes. For Newcastle, toppling the division's pacesetters offers a prime chance to fix their sluggish home record and ignite their season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, face a stern examination on hostile territory as they look to protect their five-point lead at the Premier League summit.