Bruno Guimaraes hails 'unbelievable' Arsenal as Mikel Arteta demands even more from £75m star after narrow Hull City win

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Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has labeled the league leaders "unbelievable" after the Gunners secured a hard-fought victory over Hull City to tighten their grip on first place. Martin Odegaard provided the decisive blow in the second half, ensuring Mikel Arteta’s side head into the international break with significant momentum.

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Grinding out the points

Martin Odegaard proved the difference-maker in the 72nd minute to break down a resilient Hull side, securing a seventh consecutive home victory for the Gunners. The result means Arteta's squad now boast a formidable 27 points from their opening 10 Premier League fixtures.

However, the hosts were forced to labour for their 34th 1-0 league triumph under their current manager. Arsenal squandered crucial one-on-one opportunities through Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke. They also saw strong penalty appeals waved away following Nobel Mendy’s challenge on Havertz, forcing the north London outfit to defend their slender advantage until the final whistle.

Guimaraes revels in relentless form

The Brazilian midfielder, who partnered Declan Rice and then Mikel Merino in the centre of the park, was thrilled with the resilience shown against a stubborn visiting defence. Reflecting on the tight contest, Guimaraes praised the squad's consistency.

"We had a tough game, they made it feel so difficult for us, but it's impressive numbers," he said. "I'm happy for myself, for the team. We'll keep going. We've been unbelievable."

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Guimaraes also revealed the dressing room's determination to banish the lingering memories of September's 3-0 defeat at Brighton. "The message for us was clear in the dressing room. The last time we had a break, we lost to Brighton in one of the worst games of our season," he added. "The message here was to leave in a good way and go to our internationals happy."

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Arteta demands attacking ruthlessness

While Arsenal continue to collect points, Arteta expects even higher standards from his £75 million summer signing. The Spanish manager acknowledged Guimaraes's immense influence but challenged the former Newcastle star to elevate his game further.

"He's much better, he had a massive impact, he's hitting serious levels now, but we can still take him to another level," Arteta stated. "That's my conviction, I told him that in the dressing room. He owned a lot of moments in the game, but there is still much more to come."

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Beyond individual performances, Arteta wants his attackers to be more clinical. Frustrated by the missed chances against a deep-sitting defence, he called for a shift in approach.

"We need to be more efficient," Arteta admitted. "We were one-on-one with the keeper twice, and if there was a penalty there too... There are shots deflected, blocked. We need to insist, to find ways to be more efficient and pragmatic.

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"Sometimes we try to score the perfect goal against low blocks, but we need to be much more chaotic than that. If we open the scoring much earlier also, it changes the game."

Carrying momentum into the break

Arsenal will now disperse for the international window sitting comfortably at the summit, successfully avoiding the bitter three-week hangover they endured following the Brighton defeat. The Gunners' ability to consistently secure narrow victories has laid a robust foundation for their title charge.

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When domestic action resumes, Arteta’s focus will turn to converting their defensive solidity into ruthless attacking displays. The squad will aim to combine their newfound grit with attacking efficiency as they navigate a packed winter schedule.