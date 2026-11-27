Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United supporters were left sweating over the fitness of their captain after Bruno Fernandes was a notable absentee from Friday's training session. As the Red Devils prepare for a crucial Premier League meeting with Brentford, the Portuguese playmaker’s status has become the primary talking point at Carrington.

Advertisement

Illness prompts precautionary rest at Carrington

Concerns over Fernandes' availability emerged after Manchester United broadcast footage of Friday morning's session at Carrington without their captain. However, the midfielder is not injured and sat out purely as a precaution after feeling slightly unwell, according to ESPN.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino rested the Portuguese playmaker to ensure he reaches peak condition for Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash. United expect Fernandes to recover in time to start against Brentford.

Fernandes' durability and midweek heroics

Supporters have reason for optimism given Fernandes' remarkable durability at Old Trafford. Since arriving in January 2020, he has missed just six matches and is virtually always available.

While his current campaign has not matched last season's record-breaking heights, he remains one of United's best player with six Premier League goal involvements with four goals and two assists. He also arrives buoyed by a midweek brace that inspired a comeback against former club Sporting in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pochettino chases first win against confident Brentford

Fernandes' fitness is vital as Pochettino chases his first win following a 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting.

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Fubo

Leeds United vs Coventry City Fubo

Manchester United vs Brentford Fubo

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Fubo

Everton vs Liverpool Fubo

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Fubo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Fubo

Brentford vs Newcastle United Fubo















"I'm so proud of the players," Pochettino said after the game. "It was a tough game. I liked the team we played for 90 minutes, the personality, the character. It's difficult to find a game where you get punished in one game. We were punished a lot in key actions. Today we showed how we want to play after just one week of working together."

Brentford visit Old Trafford full of confidence after beating Everton 4-0 last weekend, though boss Keith Andrews admires his opposite number. "He's someone that we know," Andrews said. "I studied his teams quite a lot in my coaching journey and had a lot of admiration for him. Even before his Tottenham team, it was his Southampton team."

Advertisement

Andrews also spotted early tactical shifts despite limited training time and Leny Yoro's early red card against Liverpool. "You can see traits of what he is as a manager and what he would like to push into his new United team," he added. "We'll expect a very well-organised Man United side, even though they've been restricted in terms of what they can do on the grass."

Key test awaits at Old Trafford

Saturday's meeting gives Pochettino an immediate chance to turn encouraging spells against Liverpool and Sporting into his maiden victory against a confident Brentford side. If Fernandes shakes off his mild illness overnight as anticipated, his creativity and midweek scoring touch will be decisive at Old Trafford.