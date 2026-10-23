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FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Falko Blöding
Translated by

Bayern Munich confirm Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapse – condition stable

Bundesliga
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
V. Kompany

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany (40) was taken to a Munich hospital with an emergency doctor on Friday, the club said.

On X, Bayern Munich said the coach was "under medical care". The club added: "Vincent Kompany had to receive medical treatment on Friday after a collapse during a training session for the Bayern Munich amateurs. The professional team's coach had been watching the second team train. Kompany will undergo thorough examinations in hospital and remain under medical care. Until further notice, his coaching staff will oversee training and matches."

Bayern's board member for sport, Max Eberl, said: "Vincent Kompany's health is our highest priority. We at Bayern Munich will do everything we can to help him recover quickly." Kompany would receive "all the medical care and support he needs, and all the time he needs. His coaching staff, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at Bayern Munich wish Vinnie a speedy recovery."

Earlier in the afternoon, Bild and Sky had reported that Kompany had been taken to a Munich hospital with an emergency doctor. A helicopter had also landed at Bayern's training ground on Säbener Straße, but it was not needed.

Kompany had been struggling with a viral infection in recent days. As a result, he missed, among other things, the final training session and the press conference before the Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2).

Kompany was ill in the days before the Arsenal match

At the pre-Arsenal press conference, Kompany's assistant coach Aaron Danks stood in for him. He said of his boss on Tuesday: "It is very important that he rests." Kompany had, among other things, "felt pain in his legs".

The Belgian was back on the bench at the Allianz Arena for the match itself. Kompany said of his illness: "As a coach, you always want to do everything and take care of everything. I came down with a pretty nasty virus last week and, of course, didn't listen to my body. Eventually my body said: Stop now!"

FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Bayern called off their second team's Regionalliga match against DJK Vilzing this weekend after the collapse. The club announced the decision late on Friday.

After consulting the Bavarian Football Association, Bayern agreed with their opponents to postpone the match. It had been due to take place on Saturday at 2pm at the stadium on Gründwalder Straße. No reason was given, but according to Bild, Kompany's collapse was the cause. A majority of those present at the training session were subsequently "in shock", it said.

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