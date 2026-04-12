Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Barcelona star decides to leave, and the Saudi Pro League waits with bated breath

Barcelona
M. Casado
Gavi
LaLiga
Saudi Pro League
Spain
Saudi Arabia

Javi’s return has prompted the player to make a final decision.

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has decided to leave the club at the end of the season after losing his place in the first-team setup under Hansi Flick.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the midfielder has seen his role dwindle to the point where he now receives only occasional minutes, leaving him on the fringes of the first-team squad.

He has missed seven of Barça’s last twelve matches, despite the manager’s rotation policy caused by injuries, and he was left out of the starting XI for Saturday’s derby against Espanyol.

Javi’s return from injury has only intensified competition in midfield, with the coach consistently turning to him in big games—a situation Casado, still only 22, feels he cannot endure for another season if he is to progress.

Barcelona have yet to offer him a contract extension, and no talks with his agents are planned, even though his current deal runs until 30 June 2028 and earlier discussions about improved terms have stalled.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

These factors have convinced the young Catalan to leave Camp Nou as soon as the current campaign ends, and nothing short of a radical, unlikely change in his situation is likely to make him reconsider.

Sport adds that the Saudi Pro League is currently the likeliest destination, with several clubs there already keen on his signature.

Barcelona are expected to demand around €20 million in transfer fees, and his stay in La Liga looks unlikely due to a lack of attractive offers.

Read also: Al-Hilal in the picture... Casado key to Cancelo’s stay at Barcelona

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting