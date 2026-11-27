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Aston Villa are reportedly open to letting Alejandro Garnacho depart in January if overseas clubs can strike an agreement with his parent club, Chelsea. Having played just 34 Premier League minutes since arriving on loan in July, the winger has been frozen out by Unai Emery and recently wiped Villa references from his Instagram profile.

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Villa ready to offload Garnacho

According to The Athletic, Villa are willing to cut Garnacho's loan short this winter after a disappointing spell. Although Emery previously convinced the winger to remain in England, his training displays have failed to earn regular minutes. He has been omitted from three straight matchday squads, including Tuesday's Champions League trip to Galatasaray where Villa named only 11 of 12 permitted substitutes.

Chelsea obligation complicates winter exit

Garnacho's situation is complicated by the terms of his July loan from Chelsea, which included a low appearance-based obligation to make the switch permanent for £42.5 million. As recently as October, club insiders told the publication they would be amazed if he did not remain beyond this season, with staff briefed that a permanent deal was extremely likely.

Even so, the report notes it remains unclear whether Chelsea would entertain overseas offers. Holding no recall clause and viewing the appearance threshold as "easily achievable", the Blues were banking on a guaranteed fee from Villa. Garnacho has further fuelled exit talk by deleting Villa-related posts from Instagram while keeping his 2024 FA Cup win with Manchester United pinned.

Emery leads wider squad rebuild

Moving on existing forwards is currently Villa's priority, though they have not gone a transfer window without a signing for over a decade and want to secure a Champions League return. Emery remains the ultimate decision-maker on recruitment, working alongside director of football operations Damian Vidagany, sporting director Roberto Olabe and chief scout Alberto Benito.

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The outlet notes that Villa are also assessing several positions for 2027, including a goalkeeping deputy to Zion Suzuki with Marco Bizot's deal expiring, and a left-footed centre-back given Tyrone Mings' age and Pau Torres' links to Villarreal. An alternative striker to Nicolas Jackson and a right-back could also be targeted depending on Brian Madjo's progress and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's loan from West Ham.

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January window awaits frustrated winger

Garnacho's immediate future now hinges on whether foreign suitors approach Chelsea with an acceptable winter proposal. Meanwhile, the same report suggests Villa could revisit previous interest in Real Madrid's 20-year-old forward Endrick, who is attracting Roma and Milan, if they clear space in attack. Either way, Emery's side face a pivotal January as they balance squad trimming with their Champions League push.