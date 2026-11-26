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AS Roma wing-back Wesley Franca has publicly urged Real Madrid forward Endrick to join him at the Serie A club this winter. With Milan also strongly linked with a move for the Brazilian, Wesley is doing everything he can to influence his compatriot's decision ahead of the January transfer window.

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Wesley pitches Roma move to Endrick

Wesley has taken matters into his own hands in the race to sign Madrid forward Endrick. Speaking on TNT Sports Brazil, the defender confirmed he has directly encouraged his compatriot to make the switch to the Giallorossi this winter.

The revelation came immediately after Roma's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. With Endrick heavily linked with a departure from Madrid in January, Wesley is actively trying to tip the scales in favour of his current club.

What Wesley told his Brazilian compatriot

Wesley did not shy away from discussing his recruitment efforts during his post-match interview. He made it clear that a warm reception awaits Endrick in the dressing room and from the supporters if he chooses Roma.

"I told Endrick to come to Roma," Wesley revealed. "He will be the one to decide, but he knows that the fans would love him here and his teammates would gladly welcome him."

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Roma face fierce Serie A competition

Securing Endrick's signature will not be straightforward for Roma, as there is plenty of interest in the forward across Serie A. Domestic rivals Milan have also emerged as strong contenders to land the Los Blancos player this winter.

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The two Italian clubs are reportedly exploring very different financial structures to get a deal over the line. Recent reports indicate that Roma are interested in signing Endrick on a loan basis for the remainder of the campaign.

Milan, however, could be willing to invest heavily to secure the Brazilian on a permanent transfer. Reports have pointed to a potential price tag in the region of €60m-€70m, highlighting the scale of the financial challenge Roma face in this transfer battle.

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Endrick faces a key January decision

With the January transfer window approaching, attention now turns to how Endrick and Madrid will respond to the growing interest from Italy. Both Roma and Milan offer distinct pathways, leaving the forward with a major choice to make over his immediate future.