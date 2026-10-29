Arsenal handed January transfer blow as Atletico Madrid refuse to sell Mikel Arteta target Alex Baena mid-season

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Arsenal will be forced to delay their pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacker Alex Baena until next summer as the Spanish heavyweights have ruled out sanctioning a mid-season departure. Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing the 25-year-old playmaker to north London in January, but the Liga side are determined to keep hold of their prized asset.

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Spanish giants block winter departure

According to Football Insider, Diego Simeone's side will reject any approaches for the Spain international when the transfer market reopens in the new year. Arsenal recruitment chiefs feel the former Villarreal standout "ticks a lot of boxes" thanks to his elite pedigree and ability to operate either on the left wing or in central attacking midfield. Across the current campaign, he has already recorded five goals and three assists.

World Cup winner commands loyalty

Having played a starring role in Spain's World Cup triumph in the summer, the attacker has seen his stock rise considerably across Europe.

The report notes that pulling off a transfer will be "difficult" for the Gunners because the player is "hugely valued" by Simeone, who is reluctant to lose a cornerstone of his tactical setup.

Furthermore, the Madrid outfit hold all the cards in any future negotiations after tying the playmaker down to a long-term contract running until 2030, meaning Arsenal would need to table a substantial offer next summer to test their resolve.

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Frustrated Swedish striker considers future

While Arteta looks to bolster his forward line, the same outlet recently reported that Gunners striker Viktor Gyokeres will give "serious thought" to leaving the Emirates Stadium next summer unless his playing time increases.

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Despite breaking the 20-goal barrier last season, the 28-year-old Sweden international has slipped behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order during the opening months of the current campaign.

Although Arsenal will block the forward from leaving in January, club chiefs are willing to sanction his sale at the end of the season if suitors match the £55 million fee they originally paid for him.

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Summer window promises attacking reshuffle

With Atletico refusing to entertain mid-season bids for Baena and Arsenal blocking a winter exit for Gyokeres, any major attacking overhaul in north London will have to wait until 2027. In the meantime, Gyokeres must battle to win back his starting spot from Havertz as he seeks regular football at a peak stage of his career. Meanwhile, Arteta's scouts will continue monitoring Baena's progress in Spain ahead of a potential summer swoop.