'No one cried before the match!' – Jose Mourinho hails hero Andriy Lunin after El Clasico masterclass

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Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin delivered a superb performance in place of Thibaut Courtois, producing a miraculous save to help secure a 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. Both Jose Mourinho and captain Fede Valverde singled out the Ukrainian for his daily professionalism.

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Lunin steps up on biggest stage to deny Barcelona

Andriy Lunin delivered a memorable goalkeeping display as Real Madrid claimed a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. Replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois, the Ukrainian goalkeeper made several vital interventions to preserve Madrid's lead.

His standout moment arrived in the 66th minute, pulling off a prodigious save to deny Gerard Martin's point-blank header from a corner.

Lunin's composure ensured Real Madrid collected all three points away from home.

Mourinho and Valverde praise goalkeeper's preparation

Post-match, Jose Mourinho praised Lunin's mindset coming off the bench. "The only thing I told Lunin before the match was, ‘You train to play, not to sit on the bench. Go and play,’" Mourinho revealed.

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"He played a very balanced and composed match... none of us cried before the match because Thibaut wasn’t playing."

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Captain Fede Valverde added: "There are no words to describe what he did today... He's always working behind the scenes, giving his all."

Ukrainian stopper reveals secret behind crucial saves

Speaking after the match, Lunin credited his daily work with goalkeeping coach Nuno for his sharpness under pressure. "Discipline and attitude were key because Barcelona had more possession," Lunin explained.

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"Nuno always says 'well trained' and I think it's because of the daily work."

"When the game is difficult... you have to know how to suffer, manage the game and be a team until the end," he added.

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Lunin reinforces Los Blancos' goalkeeping strength

Lunin's stellar display once again highlighted Real Madrid's exceptional goalkeeping depth in major fixtures.

The Ukrainian remains ready whenever called upon by Mourinho during Courtois' recovery.

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Real Madrid look forward to their next La Liga outing against Santander.