Ahead of the World Cup in the US… another disastrous decision by FIFA

FIFA has introduced new, higher-priced ticket categories for the 2026 World Cup, drawing widespread fan criticism. Some seats now cost more than ever before in the tournament’s history.

The new ‘Front Row 1’ category, for example, sets the price of tickets for the United States’ opener against Paraguay in Englewood on 12 June at $4,105.

Before this change, Category 1 tickets had never cost more than $2,735.

Without a formal announcement, a second new tier, “Front Row 2”, has also appeared, quoting prices of $1,940–$2,330 for the same fixture, according to The Athletic.

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The rising prices and growing number of tiers reflect FIFA’s strategy to maximise revenue from the expanded 48-team format.

The 2026 World Cup will run from 11 June to 19 July across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada, marking the first edition with 48 teams and 104 matches.

According to FIFA’s 9 September “Ticket Products and Categories” document, Category 1 is “the highest-priced and is located in the lower tiers”, while Category 2 covers seats in “the lower and upper tiers outside the scope of Category 1”.

The introduction of these new “front” categories indicates that FIFA has reserved additional premium seats beyond the original structure, prompting scrutiny of the updated pricing model.

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FIFA has yet to comment officially, despite inquiries sent to its media office.

Price hikes affect the opening match and the final

Similar hikes have hit other fixtures: a new $3,360 option now sits in the first front-row tier for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on 12 June, while round-of-16 tickets in Philadelphia fetch roughly $905.

For the final at MetLife Stadium on 19 July, top-tier tickets have jumped from $8,680 to $10,990. Category 2 tickets now cost $7,380 (up from $5,575), while Category 3 tickets have risen to $5,785 (from $4,185).

FIFA’s official website reports that all tickets for the final were sold out by last Thursday.

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Fan criticism and FIFA’s response

The increases have drawn fierce criticism from fans, especially after last week’s technical glitches disrupted the sales restart.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier predicted sell-outs across the tournament, attributing demand to “global fans’ passion”.

To defuse criticism, FIFA introduced a new, more affordable “Fan Zone” category last December, broadening choice while still maintaining the highest World Cup ticket prices on record.