Achraf Hakimi REJECTS early PSG contract approach as Moroccan star stalls talks

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Achraf Hakimi has stalled early negotiations over a new Paris Saint-Germain contract after the club made an initial approach to his representatives. The Moroccan defender remains happy in the French capital but sees no immediate rush to sign an extension.

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Hakimi stalls PSG contract approach

Hakimi has enjoyed an exceptional start to the current campaign for PSG. His consistently impressive form has firmly reinforced his status as a fundamental pillar of the club's ambitious sporting project.

As a direct result of these strong performances, the Parisian hierarchy want to secure the Moroccan's long-term future. The club recently made a preliminary approach to his representatives to test the waters regarding a new contract.

However, this initial advance did not lead to the desired discussions. According to L’Equipe, Hakimi's entourage effectively paused the club's initiative, opting against opening formal negotiations at this early stage.

No rush to sign new deal

The decision to stall talks is not rooted in financial demands or the proposed length of the new contract. Instead, Hakimi and his representatives simply believe there is plenty of time left before a new deal becomes necessary.

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The full-back already signed a contract extension two years ago, and his current terms run until June 2029. Consequently, he feels absolutely no urgency to sit down at the negotiating table just yet.

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PSG want to act proactively to protect one of their most valuable assets on a long-term basis. However, the player evidently prefers to bide his time before committing to a fresh agreement.

Defender thriving under Enrique

Hakimi currently finds himself in an incredibly comfortable position in the French capital. He remains an indispensable figure for manager Luis Enrique and continues to thrive under the Spaniard's tactical guidance.

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The talented defender recently underlined his immense sporting influence by delivering a historic performance on the pitch, including his recent hat-trick in a resounding 5-1 victory over Le Havre in Ligue 1.. With several years still remaining on his current deal, he holds all the leverage regarding his future.

Contract talks put on hold

Both parties still share a mutual desire to continue their successful journey together. They simply operate on completely different timelines when it comes to formalising the next step.

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The lack of immediate pressure from either side means this contractual matter is unlikely to progress quickly. The situation is now expected to remain completely dormant for the next several months.