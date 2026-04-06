A double threat looms over Camavinga following his disastrous mistake against Mallorca

It appears that the future of one of Real Madrid’s most prominent midfielders is up in the air, as he is now more likely to leave at the end of the current season than to stay, given his struggle to secure a starting place under manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

Eduardo Camavinga has so far failed to establish himself as a key player in Real Madrid’s line-up, despite the opportunity he was given in the match against Mallorca.

The Frenchman played the first half with notable effectiveness in winning back possession, but he made a clear defensive error by failing to mark Morlanes, which directly contributed to the home side’s goal.

Arbeloa himself pointed out this error after the match, in comments that increased the pressure on the 23-year-old.

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This match reflects the wider reality of the player’s situation at Real Madrid, where he has failed to make the expected qualitative progress, particularly following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, whilst the club no longer considers him an indispensable player, opening the door to his potential departure.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Camavinga is inclined to listen to offers from the Premier League, which is currently considered the most likely destination.

As for Real Madrid, his departure will not be a top priority, and the matter will depend largely on the player’s own wishes and the decision of the club’s management.

Meanwhile, sources close to Paris Saint-Germain have denied any intention of signing him at present, as the Parisian club boasts a strong and versatile midfield under Luis Enrique, featuring stars such as Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz, as well as young talents Zaire-Emery and Désiré Doué.

In light of these developments, there are fears that the player’s reserve role at Real Madrid could affect his position in the French national team.

Didier Deschamps limited him to just 26 minutes across the last two friendlies in the United States, and did not start him in either match.

Although there is no immediate threat to his participation in the 2026 World Cup, the player is required to regain his form and his starting role at Real Madrid to avoid any unpleasant surprises in the future.