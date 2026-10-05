'A bit like Javier Zanetti' - Wesley Sneijder hails Lautaro Martinez's undying loyalty to Inter as Treble winner backs Cristian Chivu for success

Sneijder has offered his thoughts on the current situation at the Italian club. Speaking at the Festival dello Sport in Trento, the Dutchman reflected on two key figures at San Siro. He sat down with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport to discuss the impact of star striker Martinez. The former Netherlands international also took the time to praise the development of his former team-mate Chivu.

Sneijder shared a dressing room with Chivu during a hugely successful period for Inter. He now believes the Romanian is destined for a bright future in the dugout as he progresses through his coaching career.