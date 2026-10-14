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Wayne Rooney slams 'disrespectful' Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd legend accuses defender of having a 'premeditated' agenda in explosive interview
Champions league despair sparks Martinez rant
Manchester United’s struggles under Michael Carrick continued following a frustrating Champions League defeat away to Atletico Madrid. Goals from Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman extended the Red Devils' winless run to five matches across all competitions.
Despite an arguably improved team performance in Spain, Martinez used his post-match media duties to publicly demand greater backing from the club's hierarchy. The Argentine defender openly called out technical director Jason Wilcox, insisting he "expects more" investment to build a squad capable of competing against Europe's elite.
- Getty Images Sport
Rooney condemns 'premeditated' agenda
The public outburst infuriated Rooney, who felt the centre-back crossed a line. The former United captain warned that the defender's own displays have been sub-par, suggesting the interview was a calculated deflection.
"It's a difficult one because I always used to feel like I was outspoken as a player and you want to have your opinion, but I think he's maybe gone too far," Rooney argued. "That should be down to the manager, and that should stay internal because the fans want to hear the players speak and they want to see them care.
"He clearly cares and wants the club to invest more money and more players, and if they do that, I think he'll be one of the players out of the door if I'm being honest with his performances."
Rooney acknowledged the need for recruitment but condemned the timing and tone. "His performances haven't been good enough but I think in some ways he is right, in terms of the club need to invest more at the top end of the pitch and in defence as well," he continued. "I think it looks like that was a bit of an agenda from him because that doesn't mirror the performance. I thought the performance was better.
"I think it's a bit disrespectful to his team-mates as well because he's disrespecting his team-mates, he's saying they're not good enough. I think Bruno is probably the only one who has any right coming out and saying something like that, if I'm being honest as captain.
"And even then it should be behind closed doors if there are issues, which does happen. Players have conversations with the manager, the manager then has a conversation with the board. But that interview there, it's not going to help the situation the club is in at the minute."
Fears over a fractured dressing room
The broader concern for Rooney is the potential damage Martinez's comments will inflict on an already fragile squad. He suspects the defender stepped before the cameras with a selfish motive, possibly linked to his unresolved contract situation.
"Now all that's going to bring is more noise around it, the players are unhappy, they're unsettled, they don't trust in their own team-mates, that's not going to help at all," he continued. "I think it looks like a player trying to look after himself in my opinion. He's probably disappointed he hasn't been offered a new contract and there's reasons he's not been offered a new contract.
"I think the Martinez was very premeditated. Why is he doing the interview after this game? Has he put himself forward? I very rarely hear him speak. It looked a bit premeditated and something he spoke about with his team to get out there."
Rooney added: "It's sad because when you need everyone to stick together as players, you can't be told what's going on above you, so you need the players, the manager, and the coaching staff to stick together when you're having a difficult time; otherwise, something like that will rip a dressing room apart."
- Alterphotos
Board faces pressure to act
Looking ahead, the Manchester United hierarchy now faces a significant man-management dilemma. Rooney drew upon his own ill-fated decision to question Sir Alex Ferguson's transfer policy, urging Martinez to realise his error and the board to step in.
"For me, it's disrespectful to his team-mates, I had a similar situation when I went in and asked Alex Ferguson about what players were bringing in, and I apologised two days later," Rooney recalled. "So I can speak from experience of what he's just done, I think it is very disrespectful, there's a lot of young players in that dressing room as well, I need some guidance from experienced players."
With Carrick's squad already struggling for form, Rooney demanded intervention from above. "The board have to look at that, and they probably don't have to take some action on that, because that's just disrespecting the whole football club," he concluded. "So, I think the board have to either come out and speak on it, or maybe you don't have to flush them out and get them to speak and speak to the fans, but I just think it's the wrong time, and it's not going to help anyone at the club and it's not going to help his teammates or the manager."
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