VIDEO: No sign of Kylian Mbappe ankle injury as France superstar shares jokes with Thierry Henry & Michael Olise ahead of World Cup semi-final clash with Spain

Concerns that Mbappe's 2026 World Cup could be hampered by injury have been eased, as the forward was captured sharing jokes with legendary French striker Thierry Henry at the team hotel. The 27-year-old was seen laughing alongside Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, displaying no obvious signs of the ankle discomfort that led to his late withdrawal during the win against Morocco.
The captain’s upbeat demeanour is a significant boost for manager Didier Deschamps, who is looking to guide Les Bleus to a third consecutive World Cup final. Mbappe has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, reaching a total of 20 career World Cup goals.