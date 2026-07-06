VIDEO: How Jordan Henderson injured his arm as England celebrated World Cup win over Mexico - with Brentford midfielder being stretchered from the field & taken to hospital

What should have been a night of pure jubilation for the Three Lions quickly descended into concern as medical staff were called onto the pitch long after the final whistle. England had just secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals, thanks in large part to Jude Bellingham scoring twice in a dominant first-half display.
However, as the squad toasted their success in front of the traveling support, Henderson attempted to jump over the advertising hoardings. Disaster struck when the midfielder slipped while clambering back toward the pitch, landing awkwardly on his elbow and wrist. The veteran was quickly surrounded by concerned teammates who shielded him from view as a stretcher was brought out.