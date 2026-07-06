VIDEO: How Jordan Henderson injured his arm as England celebrated World Cup win over Mexico - with Brentford midfielder being stretchered from the field & taken to hospital

England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the injury appears to be significant, tempering the mood after his side overcame a red card for Jarell Quansah to see out the win. Tuchel revealed that Henderson was given oxygen on the field before being transported to a local medical facility.

"He’s not good. It’s not good. He injured his wrist and it looks really bad," Tuchel told BBC Sport. "It's a very special night for us. Mixed feelings because I am exhausted and emotional but also sad because Jordan got injured, he injured his wrist and is at the hospital at the moment. It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure, I just did the press and the doctor told me he is in hospital."

Captain Harry Kane, who had earlier kept his Golden Boot hopes alive by burying a second-half penalty, offered a brief update on the situation. "Jordan just fell over there. I think he's okay, just something to do with his arm," the skipper noted.

Midfield star Bellingham, the Man of the Match on the night, praised the medical staff's quick response. "He's in a bit of bother, but the medical team have got everything under control. I best to not give too much detail when I don't know too much what's going on, but everyone was there to support him and even that was a beautiful thing to see," Bellingham remarked.



