A few weeks ago, Bertola picked up an injury and was forced to come off during the match against Fiorentina due to a problem with his right ankle. In that instance, Runjaic brought on Mlacic, who had previously made his league debut in the match against the Viola and then started for the first time in the subsequent fixture against Atalanta; with the defensive crisis, in which Solet was also absent, Ehizibue, Kabasele and Kristensen were at the back in the defeat to Juventus. With Bertola and Solet back and, barring any surprises, set to start, if Kristensen is unable to make it against Como, one of Ehizibue, Kabasele or Mlacic will play.