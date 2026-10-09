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Donny Afroni

Tottenham star Xavi Simons refuses to let devastating ACL injury defeat him as Netherlands playmaker enrolls at Harvard

X. Simons
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Xavi Simons is refusing to let a lengthy spell on the sidelines stall his personal growth, with the Netherlands international turning to the Ivy League for his latest challenge. The 23-year-old playmaker has officially enrolled at Harvard Business School as he continues his arduous journey back from a major knee operation.

  • Ivy League challenge for Spurs star

    Simons is taking his talents from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to the prestigious classrooms of Harvard. The Dutch creative spark, who has been out of action since April after suffering a devastating rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament, is using his recovery period to expand his horizons away from the football pitch. The injury was a massive blow to his career, as it not only ended his domestic season prematurely but also cruelly forced him to miss the World Cup with the Netherlands.

    The midfielder recently spent time in the United States to accelerate his physical rehabilitation, taking the opportunity to visit the Harvard campus in Boston. While he remains fully committed to his duties at Tottenham, this academic pursuit represents a significant step in his personal development.

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    A focus on self-improvement

    Rather than dwelling on the frustration of his physical limitations, Simons has been accepted into Harvard’s renowned Crossover into Business programme. This specific curriculum is designed to help elite professional athletes navigate the complex world of commerce and corporate leadership. It pairs participants with Harvard MBA students who act as mentors, guiding the athletes through various business case studies and management strategies. The move signals Simons' desire to be prepared for life beyond the final whistle, even at this early stage of his career.

    Simons took LinkedIn to share his excitement about this new chapter, making it clear that his thirst for knowledge is a core part of his personality. "I'm going back to school. During my recovery, I've been trying to use my time in the best way possible. Football is still my main focus, but I also want to keep learning and improving away from the pitch. I've always been interested in more than just football. I want to understand the business side of the game better, learn from people in different industries and keep developing as a person," the midfielder wrote, as quoted by BBC Sport.

  • Prioritising a return to action

    Despite his new academic commitments, Simons was quick to reassure the Tottenham faithful that his primary objective remains a return to professional football. The playmaker was in fine form before his injury, netting five goals for Spurs last season and establishing himself as a vital component of their attacking unit. He is working tirelessly with the club's medical staff to ensure that his knee is strong enough to handle the rigours of the Premier League when he eventually makes his comeback.

    "Getting back on the pitch is still my number one priority. At the same time, I want to use this period to keep learning and invest in myself beyond football. Looking forward to getting started," Simons added.

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    Following in famous footsteps

    Simons is far from the first sporting icon to seek an education at the world-famous institution. The Crossover into Business programme has previously hosted stars from across the sporting spectrum, including representatives from the NBA and NFL. Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka is among the notable alumni, while Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga recently completed a similar course in the business of entertainment and media. Even legendary figures like Sir Alex Ferguson have had ties to Harvard, with the former Manchester United boss previously taking up a teaching role there.

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