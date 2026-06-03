According to Sport Bild, the striker has been promised the signing of a top-class attacking player, from whom he is expected to benefit in the future.
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To secure Serhou Guirassy's future at the club, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to sign at least one additional star player
Sporting director Ole Book and managing director Lars Ricken Guirassy met with the player to present their transfer plans and persuade him to stay.
According to consistent reports, the 30-year-old has an exit clause in his contract, which runs until 2028, set at around €35 million for selected top clubs. Guirassy has been openly contemplating a move for some time, and recent reports linked him with Fenerbahce Istanbul, with presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim said to have agreed a transfer with the former VfB Stuttgart striker should he win this weekend's 6–7 June election.
Book recently stopped short of guaranteeing Guirassy will stay. "His goals make him incredibly important, so our stance is clear: we do not want to lose him. But if an exceptional offer arrives, we will consider it," he said.
- AFP
BVB: If Adeyemi leaves, will a new attacking star arrive?
BVB is heavily reliant on transfer revenue to fund new signings—particularly another attacker—after cashing in Joane Gadou (€19.5m), Kaua Prates (€7m) and Justin Lerma (€4m). Karim Adeyemi could be the key: if the 24-year-old does not extend his contract, which runs until 2027, a summer sale appears likely, giving BVB a final opportunity to recoup funds before he potentially leaves on a free transfer.
Reports indicate that talks have stalled over salary demands and the wording of a potential release clause, although the player recently dismissed those suggestions to WAZ. "I have spoken out in support of Borussia Dortmund on many occasions and have always emphasised what I value about this club and how passionate I am about it," he said. Nevertheless, Adeyemi conceded: "Above all, it is important to me to receive a clear signal from the club – regardless of which way the decision ultimately goes."
Guirassy again finished as Dortmund's leading goalscorer.
The report does not specify which player could set up even more goals for Guirassy should he stay. In recent weeks, there had been rumours of another move to bring Jadon Sancho back. However, according to consistent media reports, such a move is now virtually off the table.
Guirassy has scored 60 goals and provided 15 assists in 96 appearances for BVB, and his 22 goals made him Dortmund's top scorer last season.
- AFP
Serhou Guirassy: Performance data and statistics at BVB
Games 96 Goals 60 assists Assists: 15 15