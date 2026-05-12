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This year, it was not feasible: FC Bayern has revised the format of last season's title-winning celebrations

Bundesliga
Women's football
Bayern Munich

Unlike last year, the FC Bayern women's team will now have their own championship celebration.

As the club announced on Tuesday, coach José Barcala's side will be welcomed by Munich mayor Dominik Krause at 3 pm next Monday, after which they will showcase the trophy on the town hall balcony on Marienplatz. The squad will also sign the Golden Book.

  • On Thursday (4:00 pm, ZDF and Sky), Bayern Munich's women's team can secure their domestic double when they face VfL Wolfsburg in the cup final. The men's squad, also chasing a double, will kick off their title celebrations on Sunday (12:30 pm).

    A joint celebration was not feasible this year, as the women's side will contest their final match of the season against Hamburger SV on Sunday (2.00 pm). Led by DFB captain Giulia Gwinn, the women's team had already collected the championship trophy after their last home fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday.

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